✖

The first day of every month is normally great for streaming subscribers, as services like Netflix tend to add a ton of new titles when new months begin. Unfortunately, that comes at a cost. The last day of each month also sees some series Netflix changeover, but in the form of movies and shows leaving the streaming service at the conclusion of their contracts. At the end of the night on Wednesday, as the calendar flips to July 1st, Netflix is losing a ton of great titles.

Netflix is losing two TV staples at midnight with the departure of Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone. Both beloved shows have been big binging hits on Netflix for quite a while now, and it will hurt a lot of TV fans to see them elsewhere.

On the movie front, one of the most popular trilogies in history is also leaving the Netflix lineup. All three Back to the Future films are set to exit the streamer as we head into July. There is a bit of a trade-off, however, as three Karate Kid films and the entire Austin Powers trilogy are both set to return to Netflix on Thursday morning.

Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix at midnight:

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

The monthly Netflix changeover is both exciting and disappointing, but many of the exiting titles will likely be available on other streaming services sooner rather than later.

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments!