Tragically, the day has come. As we previously reported, two of the best TV shows of all-time are leaving Netflix as of midnight tonight. At that point the original run of The Twilight Zone and the first two seasons of Twin Peaks will no longer be streaming on the platform and anyone eager to watch them online will have to look elsewhere. The good news is that they're both available in one place. Both of these shows departing Netflix is a major loss for the service though, not because they've dominated the viewership charts really but because they've been streaming on Netflix for years.

As we noted a few weeks ago, both the original Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone come from the vaults of ViacomCBS' various subsidiaries so it's possible they'll be exclusive to Paramount+ in the near future since they're streaming there already. Twin Peaks is a special case because, due to lack of a better term, there's not one specific place where the entire "franchise" can seen. The David Lynch-Mark Frost created series has three seasons (one the 2017 revival) and a feature film prequel that make up the entire story. The first two seasons (which originally aired on CBS) are available now on Hulu, Paramount+, and Showtime, while Twin Peaks: The Return (season three) can only be seen on Showtime. The follow-up/prequel feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, is streaming on HBO Max and The Criterion Channel only.

It's possible that at a certain point all the TV episodes could live on the same platform, but Lynch's feature film was produced by New Line Cinema, meaning it would be difficult for it all to be in one place.

The Twilight Zone on the other hand has all five seasons streaming on Paramount+ only, meaning now that it's leaving Netflix there will be only one place to find all 156 episodes of Rod Serling's original TV show. Previously CBS All Access, Paramount+ is also the only place to find Jordan Peele's modern revival of The Twilight Zone for streaming. Sadly neither the 1980s or 2002 revival of the iconic show are available for streaming anywhere.

These two shows aren't the only things leaving Netflix today as the streamer will also lose access to a series of movies including all three Back to the Future films, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Enter the Dragon, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Training Day.