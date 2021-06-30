Back to the Future Is Leaving Netflix

✖

Once again the end of the month is upon us and with that change in the calendar, so comes the change in whats is available on certain streaming services, including Netflix. While new offerings are always being added, there are some goodbyes as well and this time it's Back to the Future fans who might wish they could, well, go back in time. All three films in the Back to the Future trilogy are set to leave Netflix today, Wednesday, June 30th so if you're wanting settle in for some time travel adventures with Doc and Marty, today's your last chance to do so on Netflix, at least for now.

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox Marty McFly, a teenager who is accidentally sent back in time to 1955 thanks to an experiment in time travel by his scientist friend and mentor Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). Marty ends up trapped in the past, accidentally preventing his future parents' meeting and thus threatening his very existence. Marty is forced to figure out how to reconcile the pair, thus fixing time and, somehow, get back to the future. The film was first released in theaters in 1985. It was followed by two sequels, Back to the Future Part II released in 1989 and Back to the Future Part III released in 1990 which saw Marty and Doc travel to the future (2015 to be specific) and to the past again (this time the Old West) respectively.

Back to the Future was a huge success at theaters upon its original release and has become a major part of American popular culture. Beyond the films, there has been an animated television series, video games, comic books, games, merchandise, theme park rides, and more all launched from the franchise and it still remains very popular with many fans continuing to hold out hope for a fourth film, though the writer of all three Back to the Future films, Bob Gale as well as director Robert Zemeckis have both said at various points that a fourth film is simply not in the works.

While all three films in the Back to the Future trilogy are leaving Netflix tonight, if you don't get a chance to get caught up the films are still available as VOD and on home media but if streaming is your preferred method of viewing, not all hope is lost there either. While the films aren't going to another streaming platform at this time, they do tend to cycle off and on Netflix every few months so with a little patience, you'll likely be able to catch them streaming again soon. Unless, of course, you can get your hands on a DeLorean and go back in time.

