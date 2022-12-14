Netflix Reveals All the Movies and TV Shows Coming in January

Christmas is fast approaching and Netflix has already started getting ready for the New Year. This week, the streaming platform confirmed the entire list of movies and TV shows that will be available for subscribers throughout January. 2023 is set to feature an explosion of new show, feature films, and some specials to kick off the new year right. New weekly episodes of reality-TV favorites are there alongside highly-anticipated film projects. Netflix is looking to turn the page in 2023 and set the tempo for a new chapter. With respect to the movie side of things, there's quite a few landmark choices here for your viewing pleasure. January brings the documentary MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street home for all you people who couldn't get enough of historical crime like Dahmer. How I Became a Gangster is set to take people inside of the Warsaw criminal underworld. It's tome to head it to the big time on January 4 with both of these engrossing titles. Get ready for more adventures with some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived when Vikings: Valhalla returns January 12! pic.twitter.com/yRuZn58pum — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022 Netflix is also bringing t he pice with The Ultimatum hitting France this month alongside heavy hitters like Bling Empire. The streamer has become a marquee destination for reality. January sees them really getting that fastball out. Longstanding series like Vikings: Valhalla are back for another season. So are family favorites like Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. As you can see, there's a ton to be looking forward to. Check out the full list of shows and movies headed to Netflix in January of 2023 down below. What are you looking forward to most? Let us know down in the comments!

January 31 Cunk On Earth 🇬🇧-- NETFLIX SERIES Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization. Pamela, a love story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother. prevnext

January 30 Princess Power -- NETFLIX FAMILY Adventure-loving princesses from four different Fruitdoms jump into action to help their fellow fruitizens and make their worlds a better place. prevnext

January 27 Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 🇿🇦-- NETFLIX SERIES The drama returns for a new season. Lockwood & Co. 🇬🇧-- NETFLIX SERIES A trio of teen ghost-hunters — two gifted boys and a girl with rare psychic abilities — run a tiny agency investigating deadly spirits haunting London. The Snow Girl 🇪🇸-- NETFLIX SERIES When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya's parents find her. You People -- NETFLIX FILM A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris. prevnext

January 26 Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Daniel teams up with a legendary tracker to help him reverse a demonic curse and restart an age of magic that has mysterious ties to Daniel's family. Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 🇯🇵-- NETFLIX ANIME Humanity may be down, but their fight for survival is far from over. For the pivotal next round, a truly evil human emerges to face the next mighty god. prevnext

January 25 Against the Ropes 🇲🇽-- NETFLIX SERIES After being released from prison for a crime she didn't commit, Ángela decides to win back the love and respect of young daughter Rocío, who's a fan of lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring herself as a mysterious new persona. Begin Again Little Angel: Volume 2 prevnext

January 23 Minions: The Rise of Gru Narvik 🇳🇴-- NETFLIX FILM While a young Norwegian soldier fights in the trenches, his wife back home must contend with an occupying German force that has invaded their town.Minions: The Rise of Gru Narvik 🇳🇴-- NETFLIX FILM While a young Norwegian soldier fights in the trenches, his wife back home must contend with an occupying German force that has invaded their town. prevnext

January 20 Bake Squad: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES After baking up a storm in season one, all four original members of the Squad are back and hungry for more! The expert bakers elevate desserts with next-level ideas and epic execution, to create showstopping centerpieces for someone's extra special big day. Each brilliant member of the Bake Squad was personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. With stunning sweet visuals and surprises at every turn, season two takes it up a level – from exploding cakes to a colossal cheesecake tower and an edible life-size piano. The bakers pull out all the stops and create desserts you can only dream of! Bling Empire: New York -- NETFLIX SERIES A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City. Fauda: Season 4 🇮🇱-- NETFLIX SERIES The action-packed series returns for a new season. Mission Majnu 🇮🇳-- NETFLIX FILM Set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. The Real World: Season 28 Represent 🇫🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president? Şahmaran 🇹🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it's the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she stumbles into an ancient myth — and an epic love. Shanty Town 🇳🇬-- NETFLIX SERIES prevnext

January 19 Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre 🇯🇵-- NETFLIX ANIME From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales. Khallat+ 🇿🇦-- NETFLIX FILM An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places. The Pez Outlaw That '90s Show -- NETFLIX SERIES Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never die, they just change clothes. Women at War -- NETFLIX SERIES France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home. prevnext

January 13 Break Point -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players. Dog Gone -- NETFLIX FILM After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it's too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism. Sky Rojo: Season 3 🇪🇸-- NETFLIX SERIES Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won't last long. Suzan & Freek -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame. Trial by Fire 🇮🇳-- NETFLIX SERIES After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events. prevnext

January 12 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch? The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House 🇯🇵-- NETFLIX SERIES Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Enemies — old and new — await Freydis, Leif and Harald as they scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer. prevnext

January 11 Noise 🇲🇽-- NETFLIX FILM A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence. Sexify: Season 2 🇵🇱-- NETFLIX SERIES With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival and a demanding investor. prevnext

January 10 Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger -- NETFLIX COMEDY No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker 🇬🇧-- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad's ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment. prevnext

January 9 VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 prevnext

January 6 Love Island USA: Season 2 Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets. The Pale Blue Eye -- NETFLIX FILM West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe. Pressure Cooker -- NETFLIX SERIES Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000. The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 🇫🇷-- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they'll swap partners for three weeks. The Walking Dead: Season 11 prevnext

January 5 Copenhagen Cowboy 🇩🇰-- NETFLIX SERIES After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her. Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything. Woman of the Dead 🇦🇹-- NETFLIX SERIES When a suspicious car crash tears a woman's life apart, her quest for revenge ensnares her in a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of her small town. prevnext

January 4 How I Became a Gangster 🇵🇱-- NETFLIX FILM An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw's criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time. The Kings of the World 🇨🇴-- NETFLIX FILM Five homeless friends from Medellín set out on a perilous journey through rural Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them. The Lying Life of Adults 🇮🇹-- NETFLIX SERIES In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff's infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades. prevnext