Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2023

Netflix has a lot of new additions for subscribers to look forward to in the coming weeks, but the streamer is also set to offload several popular titles in that same timeframe. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials that are making their way to the streamer's roster in the month of June. That release also came with a little bad news, as it included the list of titles set to leave Netflix in June. While there are more additions than departures, there are definitely some exiting titles that subscribers will be disappointed to see go.

Throughout the first couple of weeks of June, Netflix is only losing a few titles. Those departures include a couple seasons of Marlon, a couple seasons of The Mole, a season of Cold Case Files, and all three seasons of Shooter. Most of the departures, however, are making their exit at the end of the month.

June 30th will see Netflix lose films like World War Z, The Taking of Pelham 123, Puss in Boots, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and a couple of Resident Evil movies. Chappelle's Show is also set to leave the service that day.

Here's the full list of Netflix's June departures:

Leaving 6/1/23

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1

The DUFF

Leaving 6/8/23

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving 6/13/23

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 6/14/23

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving 6/15/23

The Darkness

Leaving 6/19/23

Philomena

Leaving 6/20/23

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/21/23

The Mist

Leaving 6/29/23

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 6/30/23

Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z

