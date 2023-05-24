I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix

It's time for sloppy steaks and some obscure jazz, because the first look at Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave has arrived. On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first full trailer for the six-episode third season of I Think You Should Leave, which will be premiering on the platform in less than a week, on Tuesday, May 30th. The trailer reveals countless glimpses at what are sure to be iconic sketches, as well as confirmation of some of I Think You Should Leave Season 3's guest stars. These include Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O'Malley, and Carmen Christopher.

I Think You Should Leave was renewed for a third season last year, and recently won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Award for Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series. Robinson won an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series, and the series was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series.

What is I Think You Should Leave about?

In I Think You Should Leave, creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.

Co-stars on the series include Sam Richardson, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Tim Heidecker, Steven Yeun, Paul Walter-Hauser and Bob Odenkirk. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

"Zach [Kanin] and I just found ourselves writing a lot of scenes like that, where the person is refusing to admit they've done something wrong, or lying, and will do anything to cover that up," Robinson previously told GQ. "So it became the theme of the whole show because we kept gravitating towards writing those scenes."

Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30th.