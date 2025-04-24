Netflix’s Chronicles Of Narnia Reboot Loses Charli XCX (But Already Has a Replacement in Mind)

Charli XCX is leaving to the airport, the airport, the airport, the airport, because the Brat singer is reportedly no longer in the running for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie. Last month, it was reported that the Grammy Award-winning pop star was a frontrunner for the role of Jadis, the tyrannical White Witch, who ushers in Narnia’s long winter. But according to former Variety reporter Jeff Sneider in his newsletter, Netflix is currently testing Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, The Substance), Emma Mackey (Barbie, Sex Education), and an unidentified third actress for the villain role.

Tilda Swinton played the role in all three of Disney’s Chronicle of Narnia movies: 2005’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, 2008’s Prince Caspian, and briefly in 2010’s The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

left to right: Charli xcx, margaret qualley, Emma Mackey, and tilda swinton as the white witch

Gerwig is reportedly adapting C.S. Lewis’ 1955 novel, The Magician’s Nephew, the Narnia prequel that chronicles the origins of Queen Jadis, last queen of Charn, and the founding of Narnia by the Lion Aslan. Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady) is also reported to be in talks to voice the gender-swapped Aslan.

There’s no word yet on who might play Digory Kirke or Polly Plummer, who accidentally free the White Witch and witness Narnia’s creation in The Magician’s Nephew.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew will be the first of what Netflix has planned to be a new Narnia Universe. In 2018, the streamer announced it would be adapting Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia books into television series and films as part of a “multi-year deal” with The C.S. Lewis Company.

Before blockbuster Barbie writer-director Gerwig boarded Netflix’s Narnia reboot, the streamer tapped Oscar-nominated Saving Private Ryan producer Mark Gordon of eOne (Lionsgate Canada since 2023) to shepherd the project with executive producers Douglas Gresham (The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) and Vincent Sieber (The Hive). The 2018 deal marks the first time that the rights to the seven-book Narnia series have been held by the same company.

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” Ted Sarandos, then Netflix chief content officer and now co-CEO, said at the time. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Added Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, “It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world. Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

Netflix has since set a Thanksgiving 2026 release date in IMAX for Gerwig’s Narnia movie, which producer Amy Pascal (Marvel’s Spider-Man movies and Amazon MGM’s upcoming James Bond reboot) has described as “a very new take on Narnia” that is “all about rock ‘n’ roll.” Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is set to open Nov. 27, 2026 in theaters before it eventually streams on Netflix.