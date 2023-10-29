Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (October 29th)

A new week is upon us, and that means new movies and shows are coming to Netflix. Wednesday, November 1st, will be the biggest day for new additions on Netflix this week, which is to be expected given that it's the start of a new month. The first day of a new month is almost always full of additions for Netflix, and November is no exception. Wednesday will see dozens of new titles on the streaming service, including The Addams Family, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and all five seasons of HBO's Six Feet Under.

Shawn Levy's highly anticipated original series, All the Light We Cannot See, will make its debut on November 2nd. One day later will see the arrival of the new animated series Blue Eye Samurai. Original films NYAD and Sly will also arrive on November 3rd.

On Saturday, November 4th, the newest film in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, will make its way to Netflix for its streaming debut.

You can check out the full lineup of this week's Netflix additions below!