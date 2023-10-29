Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (October 29th)
The Addams Family, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Insidious: The Red Door are all hitting Netflix this week.
A new week is upon us, and that means new movies and shows are coming to Netflix. Wednesday, November 1st, will be the biggest day for new additions on Netflix this week, which is to be expected given that it's the start of a new month. The first day of a new month is almost always full of additions for Netflix, and November is no exception. Wednesday will see dozens of new titles on the streaming service, including The Addams Family, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and all five seasons of HBO's Six Feet Under.
Shawn Levy's highly anticipated original series, All the Light We Cannot See, will make its debut on November 2nd. One day later will see the arrival of the new animated series Blue Eye Samurai. Original films NYAD and Sly will also arrive on November 3rd.
On Saturday, November 4th, the newest film in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, will make its way to Netflix for its streaming debut.
You can check out the full lineup of this week's Netflix additions below!
November 1st
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
November 2nd
All the Light We Cannot See -- NETFLIX SERIES
Cigarette Girl (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Onimusha (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Unicorn Academy (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
November 3rd
BLUE EYE SAMURAI -- NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION
Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Ferry: The Series (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
NYAD -- NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vacaciones de verano (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
November 4th
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1