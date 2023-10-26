Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in November 2023
There are new movies and TV shows coming to every popular streaming service over the next few weeks.
November is almost here, which means every major streaming service is preparing a brand new slate of movies and TV shows for their subscribers. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video have all released the complete lineups of titles being added in November and there is plenty worth getting excited for.
Netflix has some highly anticipated originals set to arrive all throughout the month of November. David Fincher's latest film, The Killer, hits the service on November 10th, while the Adam Sandler-starring animated comedy Leo drops on November 21st. This month will also see the arrival of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the holiday episodes of Virgin River, and the Squid Game reality competition.
Several streaming services are gearing up for the holiday season, adding plenty of Christmas and holiday films and TV shows over the course of the next month. Disney+ is debuting the second season of The Santa Clauses, while Hulu adds some of the most iconic Christmas movies from the last few decades. And don't forget Peacock's partnership with Hallmark, which puts all of this year's Hallmark holiday films on the streaming service.
You can check out the full November 2023 streaming calendar below.
November 1st
NETFLIX
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)
Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)
Behind the Attraction (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming
The Three Detectives – Premiere
MAX
Act of Valor
After the Thin Man
Aliens
The Ant Bully
Arthur Christmas
The Avengers
The Bachelor
The Bad and the Beautiful
Bells Are Ringing
Black Beauty
Boys' Night Out
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo
Brigadoon
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
A Christmas Carol
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story
A Cinderella Story
A Christmas Story 2
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
The Devil Wears Prada
Diner
Down to Earth
Dune
Elf
The Fantastic Four
Fever Pitch
The Foot Fist Way
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Fire
Funny Farm
Get Carter
Get Smart
The Golden Compass
Gran Torino
Great Expectations
Hannah and Her Sisters
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Head of State
Hearts in Atlantis
High Life
Holiday Affair
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4
Inkheart
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jack Frost
John Dies at the End
Kart Racer
Killing Me Softly
Kin
The King's Speech
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legally Blondes
The Lovely Bones
Major League
The Man Who Came to Dinner
The Manchurian Candidate
Mean Girls 2
Misery
Mistress America
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
New Year's Eve
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Ordinary People
Paddington 2
Paycheck
The Pirate
Pitch Perfect 2
The Polar Express
Predators
The Prince and the Pauper
Road House
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Room for One More
Running on Empty
The Shop Around the Corner
Song of the Thin Man
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1
Traffik
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Unfinished Business
Uptown Girls
Walking Tall
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Welcome To Marwen
Where the Boys Are
Winter's Bone
Winter's Tale
PARAMOUNT+
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Very Brady Sequel
Above the Rim
Aeon Flux
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider
American Gun
Ashby
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Hawk Down
Bloodsport
Blue Hawaii
Blue Velvet
Boomerang
Bounce
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Cadillac Man
Catch Me If You Can
Chicago
Christmas Eve
City of God
Cold Mountain
Cool World
Detective Story
Dreamgirls
Easy Come, Easy Go
Enemy at the Gates
Everyone Says I Love You
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Four Brothers
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Grumpy Old Men
Happy Christmas
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Keeping Up with the Steins
King Creole
Kinky Boots (2005)
Kiss the Girls
Like a Boss (2020)
Long Shot
Love, Rosie
Menace II Society
Mistletoe Ranch
Moonlight and Valentino
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
No Strings Attached
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rat Race
Remember Pearl Harbor
Reservoir Dogs
Roman Holiday
Rosie the Riveter
Roustabout
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Sands of Iwo Jima
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saving Christmas
Saving Private Ryan
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scream 4
Scrooge (1970)
Shutter Island
Small Time Crooks
Snake Eyes
Snoopy, Come Home
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
The Actors
The Babysitter
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Collective
The Color Purple
The Counselor
The Crying Game
The English Patient
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Heartbreak Kid
The Kite Runner
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
The Romantics
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Switch
The Terminal
The Town
The Traveler
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Wiz
The Woman in Red
The Wood
Uncommon Valor
Unfaithful
Up In The Air
Virtuosity
Wall Street
What Men Want
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Wolves of War
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
Ink Master (Season 15) premiere
HULU
Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)
Black Cake: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights
Alien vs. Predator
Armageddon
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Carpool
Contagion
Damien: Omen II
Deck the Halls
Deep Blue Sea
Downhill
The Family Stone
The Final Conflict
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Flatliners
Friends With Money
Friendsgiving
Frozen River
Get Low
Geostorm
Garfield
GirlInterrupted
Goodbye Lover
The Holiday
Inferno
In Time
Kollek
Land Ho!
The Last Duel
Madea's Big Happy Family
Man on a Ledge
The Marine 4: Moving Target
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Mistle-Tones
The Nutcracker
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening
The Other Woman
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Poseidon
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot
Saving Silverman
Sea Fever
Second Best
Shallow Hal
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tigerland
Trance
Twister
The Waterboy
The Wedding Planner
The Wedding Singer
PEACOCK
5 More Sleeps 'Till Christmas
14 Love Letters
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Almost Christmas
Along Came Polly
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balto
Battleship
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
The Big Lebowski
The 'Burbs
Cases of Mystery Lane
Casino
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating
Don't Let Go
Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
The Family History Mysteries: Buried Past
The Fighting Temptations
Finding Love in Mountain View
Haywire
Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.
How to Train Your Dragon
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2
Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost
Jason Bourne
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
Liar, Liar
Little Drummer Boy
Love in the Maldives
Love's Portrait
Macgruber
Maid in Manhattan
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Mixed Nuts
Mr. 3000
Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol
Mystery Men
Norm of the North
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
One for the Money
Out of Sight
A Pinch of Portugal
Ray
Reality Bites
Red
Red 2
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin
A Rip in Time
Seeking A Friend for the End of the World
She's All That
The Smurfs
Straight Outta Compton
This Christmas
This is 40
Unconditional
Welcome to Valentine
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
10 Things I Hate About You
12 Dates of Christmas
17 Again
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A Family Thing
A Home of Our Own
All The President's Men
Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold
Along Came a Spider
An American In Paris
Annapolis
Bad Influence
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Braveheart
Breakheart Pass
Catwoman
Chaplin
Chicago
Christmas Cupid
Christmas with the Kranks
Coffy
Conan O'Brien Can't Stop
Courageous
Crank
Deck The Halls
Desperate Hours
Dom Hemingway
Eight Crazy Nights
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fat Albert
Fatal Attraction
Foxy Brown
Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas
Heaven Is For Real
Hollow Man
Hope Springs
How to Train Your Dragon
Igor
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Just Go With It
Killing Them Softly
Knight And Day
Little Fockers
Love & Other Drugs
Man of the West
Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
No Way Out
Notting Hill
Radio Days
Raging Bull
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Same Time, Next Christmas
Scrooged
Shark Tale
She-Devil
Showgirls
Surviving Christmas
That Awkward Moment
The Babysitter
The Bodyguard
The Dogs Of War
The Eiger Sanction
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fault in Our Stars
The Gospel According to André
The Horse Soldiers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Package
The Perfect Holiday
The Prince of Egypt
The Running Man
The Terminal
The Uninvited
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie
Two Weeks
Uncle Buck
Unforgiven
Untamed Heart
Valkyrie
Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs!
Veggietales: It's A Meaningful Life
Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas
Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving
Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift
Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy
Veggietales: The Star of Christmas
Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas
Vera Cruz
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Wild Hogs
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution
You Again
November 2nd
NETFLIX
All the Light We Cannot See -- NETFLIX SERIES
Cigarette Girl (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Onimusha (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Unicorn Academy (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Loki (Season 2) – Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
MAX
Caught in the Net, Season 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4
HULU
Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1
The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2
A Christmas Frequency
A Country Christmas Story
Becoming Santa
Christmas Ever After
Christmas Love Letter
Every Day is Christmas
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Merry Liddle Christmas
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding
Reporting For Christmas
Sweet Mountain Christmas
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Jurassic World Dominion
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
November 3rd
NETFLIX
BLUE EYE SAMURAI -- NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION
Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Ferry: The Series (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
NYAD -- NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vacaciones de verano (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes
Goosebumps – Episode 8
MAX
Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3
Scent of Time (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Let's Make a Deal Primetime
HULU
Quiz Lady: Film Premiere
L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
My Christmas Guide
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Los Billis
Invincible S2
Romancero
November 4th
NETFLIX
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
MAX
Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1
HULU
Kids Vs. Aliens
PEACOCK
Flipping for Christmas
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Wall, Season 5B, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
WWE – Crown Jewel (English and Spanish)
November 5th
MAX
Holiday Wars, Season 5
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1
The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1
The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere
HULU
God's Time
PEACOCK
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Never Been Chris'd
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
November 6th
DISNEY+
JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)
MAX
Gumbo Coalition
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10
The Family Chantel, Season 5
PARAMOUNT+
The Eternal Memory
HULU
JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
The Santa Summit
November 7th
NETFLIX
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
MAX
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2
Building Roots, Season 1B
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5
Operation Undercover
Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023)
PARAMOUNT+
De La Calle premiere
FBI True (Season 4) premiere
HULU
Edge of Tomorrow
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
November 8th
NETFLIX
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Claus Family 3 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Escaping Twin Flames -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Robbie Williams (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)
Daddies on Request (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere
MAX
A Chestnut Family Christmas
A Christmas For Mary
A Christmas Fumble
A Christmas Open House
A Christmas Stray
A Gingerbread Christmas
The Great Holiday Bake War
A Sisterly Christmas
Artfully Designed, Season 2
Baking Christmas
Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials
Candy Coated Christmas
Carole's Christmas
Cooking Up Christmas
Designing Christmas
Feds, Season 1
First Christmas
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Food Network: White House Thanksgiving
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1
Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1
Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1
House Hunters: Ho Ho Home
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1
My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1
One Fine Christmas
Our OWN Christmas
Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1
Surprising Santa Claus
The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1
Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2
You Were My First Boyfriend
HULU
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)
Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode
November 9th
NETFLIX
Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Loki (Season 2) – Episode 6 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
MAX
My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)
Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Lucky Number Slevin
Miracles Across 125th Street
Colin From Accounts premiere
HULU
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8
The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4
The League
Mavka: The Forest Song
PEACOCK
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 8, Episodes 1-7
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
BTS: Yet To Come
November 10th
NETFLIX
At the Moment (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Killer -- NETFLIX FILM
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
DISNEY+
Goosebumps – Episode 9
PARAMOUNT+
The Curse premiere
HULU
Fool's Paradise
One True Loves
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes
Mystery on Mistletoe Lane
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
007: Road To A Million
Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers
November 11th
NETFLIX
Laguna Beach: Season 3
MAX
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat
HULU
Central Intelligence
PEACOCK
Everything Christmas
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
November 12th
MAX
American Monster, Season 9A
Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith
PARAMOUNT+
Assassin Club
PEACOCK
Christmas Island
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
November 13th
MAX
Love Has Won
HULU
The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere
PEACOCK
A Heidelberg Holiday
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
November 14th
NETFLIX
Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
MAX
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A
How We Get Free
Real Time Crime, Season 2
Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special
PARAMOUNT+
The Accused
NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 8)
Pay Or Die
JFK: What the Doctors Saw premiere
HULU
FX's A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
The Accused
Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl
November 15th
NETFLIX
Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
DISNEY+
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)
To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 3
MAX
Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1
Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1
Expedition Unknown, Season 8B
House Hunters International: Volume 8
White House Christmas, 1998-2021
White House Christmas Special, 2022
PARAMOUNT+
Dead Shot
The Crusades
Basketball Wives (Season 10)
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)
HULU
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6
The China Hustle
Journey To The West
Monsters
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut
Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut
Red Cliff
What Just Happened
White Bird In A Blizzard
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2
November 16th
NETFLIX
Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Lone Survivor
MAX
The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)
Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Ghosts UK (Season 1)
HULU
Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vengeance
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Accepted
Smokin' Aces
Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
American Horror Story S11
November 17th
NETFLIX
All-Time High (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Believer 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
CoComelon Lane -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Dads -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Queenstown Kings (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Rustin -- NETFLIX FILM
Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off -- NETFLIX ANIME
Stamped from the Beginning -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Dashing Through the Snow – Premiere
Goosebumps – Season One Finale
MAX
Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1
Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land
HULU
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries
Black Ice
PEACOCK
A World Record Christmas
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story
Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong)
Twin Love
November 18th
PEACOCK
Navigating Christmas
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
November 19th
MAX
Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1
PEACOCK
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Merry Scottish Christmas
November 20th
NETFLIX
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
DISNEY+
Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
Ice Age America, Season 1
HULU
Spellbound: Season 1B
Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)
The Last Rider
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, Finale
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
Holiday Hotline
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
November 21st
NETFLIX
Leo -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
MAX
The Conjuring 2
Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1
Road Rage, Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari
Alive in Bronze
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
Tattoo on My Brain
The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin
HULU
Obituary: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Bye Bye Barry
November 22nd
NETFLIX
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) -- NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Squid Game: The Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES – New episodes released weekly, through December 6
DISNEY+
Hailey's on It! (S1, 3 episodes)
Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 4
MAX
The Intern
PARAMOUNT+
Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 3)
Good Burger 2 premiere
HULU
FX's Fargo: Year 5 Premiere
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode
November 23rd
NETFLIX
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
The Naughty Nine – Disney Original Movie
MAX
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
PARAMOUNT+
Southpaw
HULU
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Jack Frost
Master Gardener
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
PEACOCK
A Season for Family
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Minions: The Rise of Gru
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Evil Dead Rise
November 24th
NETFLIX
A Nearly Normal Family (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DOI BOY (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM
I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Last Call for Istanbul (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
My Demon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wedding Games (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Let Us Prey, Season 1
The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)
HULU
Consecration
Life of the Party
PEACOCK
Catch Me If You Claus
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Elf Me
LOL S3
November 25th
PEACOCK
Holiday Road
Letters to Santa
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
WWE Survivor Series (English and Spanish)
PRIME VIDEO
Fantasy Football
November 27th
NETFLIX
Go Dog Go: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12
Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games
The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
The Lesson
PEACOCK
A Biltmore Christmas
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
Our Christmas Mural
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
November 28th
NETFLIX
Comedy Royale (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Like a K-Drama (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Onmyoji (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Verified Stand-Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G
South to Black Power
PARAMOUNT+
Earth Mama
The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)
HULU
Katak the Brave Beluga
PEACOCK
A Fatal Family Feud: The Pike County Massacre, New Episodes
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
A Good Person
November 29th
NETFLIX
American Symphony -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)
Mickey's Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 – Premiere
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 5
MAX
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B
Her
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1
HULU
The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1
El Encargado: Complete Season 2
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin
PEACOCK
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
November 30th
NETFLIX
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Switch -- NETFLIX FILM
Hard Days (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Obliterated -- NETFLIX SERIES
School Spirits: Season 1
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
HULU
Wild Crime: Complete Season 3
A Timeless Christmas
Christmas Comes Twice
Christmas Under the Stars
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Compassionate Spy
Five Star Christmas
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride
PEACOCK
Brian and Charles
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Paris In Love, Season 2, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode