Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in November 2023

November is almost here, which means every major streaming service is preparing a brand new slate of movies and TV shows for their subscribers. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video have all released the complete lineups of titles being added in November and there is plenty worth getting excited for. Netflix has some highly anticipated originals set to arrive all throughout the month of November. David Fincher's latest film, The Killer, hits the service on November 10th, while the Adam Sandler-starring animated comedy Leo drops on November 21st. This month will also see the arrival of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the holiday episodes of Virgin River, and the Squid Game reality competition. Several streaming services are gearing up for the holiday season, adding plenty of Christmas and holiday films and TV shows over the course of the next month. Disney+ is debuting the second season of The Santa Clauses, while Hulu adds some of the most iconic Christmas movies from the last few decades. And don't forget Peacock's partnership with Hallmark, which puts all of this year's Hallmark holiday films on the streaming service. You can check out the full November 2023 streaming calendar below.

November 1st NETFLIX

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

The Three Detectives – Premiere MAX

Act of Valor

After the Thin Man

Aliens

The Ant Bully

Arthur Christmas

The Avengers

The Bachelor

The Bad and the Beautiful

Bells Are Ringing

Black Beauty

Boys' Night Out

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo

Brigadoon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A Christmas Carol

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5

Christmas in Connecticut

A Christmas Story

A Cinderella Story

A Christmas Story 2

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

A Dennis the Menace Christmas

The Devil Wears Prada

Diner

Down to Earth

Dune

Elf

The Fantastic Four

Fever Pitch

The Foot Fist Way

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Fire

Funny Farm

Get Carter

Get Smart

The Golden Compass

Gran Torino

Great Expectations

Hannah and Her Sisters

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Head of State

Hearts in Atlantis

High Life

Holiday Affair

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4

Inkheart

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jack Frost

John Dies at the End

Kart Racer

Killing Me Softly

Kin

The King's Speech

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legally Blondes

The Lovely Bones

Major League

The Man Who Came to Dinner

The Manchurian Candidate

Mean Girls 2

Misery

Mistress America

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

New Year's Eve

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Ordinary People

Paddington 2

Paycheck

The Pirate

Pitch Perfect 2

The Polar Express

Predators

The Prince and the Pauper

Road House

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Room for One More

Running on Empty

The Shop Around the Corner

Song of the Thin Man

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1

Traffik

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

Unfinished Business

Uptown Girls

Walking Tall

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Welcome To Marwen

Where the Boys Are

Winter's Bone

Winter's Tale PARAMOUNT+

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Very Brady Sequel

Above the Rim

Aeon Flux

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider

American Gun

Ashby

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Hawk Down

Bloodsport

Blue Hawaii

Blue Velvet

Boomerang

Bounce

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Cadillac Man

Catch Me If You Can

Chicago

Christmas Eve

City of God

Cold Mountain

Cool World

Detective Story

Dreamgirls

Easy Come, Easy Go

Enemy at the Gates

Everyone Says I Love You

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Four Brothers

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gladiator

Grumpy Old Men

Happy Christmas

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Keeping Up with the Steins

King Creole

Kinky Boots (2005)

Kiss the Girls

Like a Boss (2020)

Long Shot

Love, Rosie

Menace II Society

Mistletoe Ranch

Moonlight and Valentino

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

No Strings Attached

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rat Race

Remember Pearl Harbor

Reservoir Dogs

Roman Holiday

Rosie the Riveter

Roustabout

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Sands of Iwo Jima

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saving Christmas

Saving Private Ryan

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scream 4

Scrooge (1970)

Shutter Island

Small Time Crooks

Snake Eyes

Snoopy, Come Home

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

The Actors

The Babysitter

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Collective

The Color Purple

The Counselor

The Crying Game

The English Patient

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Heartbreak Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Romantics

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Switch

The Terminal

The Town

The Traveler

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wiz

The Woman in Red

The Wood

Uncommon Valor

Unfaithful

Up In The Air

Virtuosity

Wall Street

What Men Want

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Wolves of War

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)

RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

Ink Master (Season 15) premiere HULU

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)

Black Cake: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights

Alien vs. Predator

Armageddon

Billy Madison

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Carpool

Contagion

Damien: Omen II

Deck the Halls

Deep Blue Sea

Downhill

The Family Stone

The Final Conflict

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Flatliners

Friends With Money

Friendsgiving

Frozen River

Get Low

Geostorm

Garfield

GirlInterrupted

Goodbye Lover

The Holiday

Inferno

In Time

Kollek

Land Ho!

The Last Duel

Madea's Big Happy Family

Man on a Ledge

The Marine 4: Moving Target

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The Mistle-Tones

The Nutcracker

The Omen (1976)

Omen IV: The Awakening

The Other Woman

Outbreak

Pacific Rim

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Poseidon

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot

Saving Silverman

Sea Fever

Second Best

Shallow Hal

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tigerland

Trance

Twister

The Waterboy

The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Singer PEACOCK

5 More Sleeps 'Till Christmas

14 Love Letters

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Almost Christmas

Along Came Polly

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Balto

Battleship

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

The Big Lebowski

The 'Burbs

Cases of Mystery Lane

Casino

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating

Don't Let Go

Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

The Family History Mysteries: Buried Past

The Fighting Temptations

Finding Love in Mountain View

Haywire

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

How to Train Your Dragon

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost

Jason Bourne

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Liar, Liar

Little Drummer Boy

Love in the Maldives

Love's Portrait

Macgruber

Maid in Manhattan

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Mixed Nuts

Mr. 3000

Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol

Mystery Men

Norm of the North

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

One for the Money

Out of Sight

A Pinch of Portugal

Ray

Reality Bites

Red

Red 2

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin

A Rip in Time

Seeking A Friend for the End of the World

She's All That

The Smurfs

Straight Outta Compton

This Christmas

This is 40

Unconditional

Welcome to Valentine

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Dates of Christmas

17 Again

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Christmas in Vermont

A Christmas Wedding Tail

A Family Thing

A Home of Our Own

All The President's Men

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold

Along Came a Spider

An American In Paris

Annapolis

Bad Influence

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Braveheart

Breakheart Pass

Catwoman

Chaplin

Chicago

Christmas Cupid

Christmas with the Kranks

Coffy

Conan O'Brien Can't Stop

Courageous

Crank

Deck The Halls

Desperate Hours

Dom Hemingway

Eight Crazy Nights

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fat Albert

Fatal Attraction

Foxy Brown

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas

Heaven Is For Real

Hollow Man

Hope Springs

How to Train Your Dragon

Igor

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Just Go With It

Killing Them Softly

Knight And Day

Little Fockers

Love & Other Drugs

Man of the West

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

No Way Out

Notting Hill

Radio Days

Raging Bull

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Same Time, Next Christmas

Scrooged

Shark Tale

She-Devil

Showgirls

Surviving Christmas

That Awkward Moment

The Babysitter

The Bodyguard

The Dogs Of War

The Eiger Sanction

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fault in Our Stars

The Gospel According to André

The Horse Soldiers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Package

The Perfect Holiday

The Prince of Egypt

The Running Man

The Terminal

The Uninvited

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie

Two Weeks

Uncle Buck

Unforgiven

Untamed Heart

Valkyrie

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs!

Veggietales: It's A Meaningful Life

Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas

Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas

Vera Cruz

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Wild Hogs

Windtalkers

Witness For The Prosecution

You Again

November 2nd NETFLIX

All the Light We Cannot See -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cigarette Girl (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Onimusha (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Unicorn Academy (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT) MAX

Caught in the Net, Season 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 HULU

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

Pam's Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2

A Christmas Frequency

A Country Christmas Story

Becoming Santa

Christmas Ever After

Christmas Love Letter

Every Day is Christmas

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Merry Liddle Christmas

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Reporting For Christmas

Sweet Mountain Christmas

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Jurassic World Dominion

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 3rd NETFLIX

BLUE EYE SAMURAI -- NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION

Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

NYAD -- NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vacaciones de verano (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes

Goosebumps – Episode 8 MAX

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original) PARAMOUNT+

Let's Make a Deal Primetime HULU

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

My Christmas Guide

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Los Billis

Invincible S2

Romancero

November 4th NETFLIX

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1 MAX

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 HULU

Kids Vs. Aliens PEACOCK

Flipping for Christmas

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Wall, Season 5B, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 5th MAX

Holiday Wars, Season 5

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 PARAMOUNT+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere HULU

God's Time PEACOCK

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Never Been Chris'd

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 6th DISNEY+

JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes) MAX

Gumbo Coalition

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10

The Family Chantel, Season 5 PARAMOUNT+

The Eternal Memory HULU

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

The Santa Summit

November 7th NETFLIX

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing -- NETFLIX COMEDY DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location) MAX

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2

Building Roots, Season 1B

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5

Operation Undercover

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) PARAMOUNT+

De La Calle premiere

FBI True (Season 4) premiere HULU

Edge of Tomorrow PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 8th NETFLIX

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Claus Family 3 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Escaping Twin Flames -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Robbie Williams (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)

Daddies on Request (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere MAX

A Chestnut Family Christmas

A Christmas For Mary

A Christmas Fumble

A Christmas Open House

A Christmas Stray

A Gingerbread Christmas

The Great Holiday Bake War

A Sisterly Christmas

Artfully Designed, Season 2

Baking Christmas

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials

Candy Coated Christmas

Carole's Christmas

Cooking Up Christmas

Designing Christmas

Feds, Season 1

First Christmas

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1

Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1

One Fine Christmas

Our OWN Christmas

Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1

Surprising Santa Claus

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1

Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2

You Were My First Boyfriend HULU

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode

November 9th NETFLIX

Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 6 (Available at 6:00pm PT) MAX

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original) PARAMOUNT+

Lucky Number Slevin

Miracles Across 125th Street

Colin From Accounts premiere HULU

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League

Mavka: The Forest Song PEACOCK

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 8, Episodes 1-7

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

BTS: Yet To Come

November 10th NETFLIX

At the Moment (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Killer -- NETFLIX FILM

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2 DISNEY+

Goosebumps – Episode 9 PARAMOUNT+

The Curse premiere HULU

Fool's Paradise

One True Loves PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

007: Road To A Million

Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers

November 11th NETFLIX

Laguna Beach: Season 3 MAX

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat HULU

Central Intelligence PEACOCK

Everything Christmas

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 12th MAX

American Monster, Season 9A

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith PARAMOUNT+

Assassin Club PEACOCK

Christmas Island

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

November 13th MAX

Love Has Won HULU

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere PEACOCK

A Heidelberg Holiday

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

November 14th NETFLIX

Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location) MAX

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A

How We Get Free

Real Time Crime, Season 2

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special PARAMOUNT+

The Accused

NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 8)

Pay Or Die

JFK: What the Doctors Saw premiere HULU

FX's A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

The Accused

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl

November 15th NETFLIX

Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1 DISNEY+

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 3 MAX

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B

House Hunters International: Volume 8

White House Christmas, 1998-2021

White House Christmas Special, 2022 PARAMOUNT+

Dead Shot

The Crusades

Basketball Wives (Season 10)

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1) HULU

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6

The China Hustle

Journey To The West

Monsters

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director's Cut

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director's Cut

Red Cliff

What Just Happened

White Bird In A Blizzard PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2

November 16th NETFLIX

Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lone Survivor MAX

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original) PARAMOUNT+

Ghosts UK (Season 1) HULU

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vengeance

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Accepted

Smokin' Aces

Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball

American Horror Story S11

November 17th NETFLIX

All-Time High (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Believer 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

CoComelon Lane -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Dads -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Queenstown Kings (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Rustin -- NETFLIX FILM

Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off -- NETFLIX ANIME

Stamped from the Beginning -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Dashing Through the Snow – Premiere

Goosebumps – Season One Finale MAX

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1

Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land HULU

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries

Black Ice PEACOCK

A World Record Christmas

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong)

Twin Love

November 18th PEACOCK

Navigating Christmas

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 19th MAX

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 PEACOCK

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Merry Scottish Christmas

November 20th NETFLIX

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2 DISNEY+

Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes) MAX

Ice Age America, Season 1 HULU

Spellbound: Season 1B

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Rider PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, Finale

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

Holiday Hotline

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

November 21st NETFLIX

Leo -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location) MAX

The Conjuring 2

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1

Road Rage, Season 1 PARAMOUNT+

A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari

Alive in Bronze

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped

Tattoo on My Brain

The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin HULU

Obituary: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Bye Bye Barry

November 22nd NETFLIX

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (CO) -- NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Squid Game: The Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES – New episodes released weekly, through December 6 DISNEY+

Hailey's on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 4 MAX

The Intern PARAMOUNT+

Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 3)

Good Burger 2 premiere HULU

FX's Fargo: Year 5 Premiere PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode

November 23rd NETFLIX

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

The Naughty Nine – Disney Original Movie MAX

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol PARAMOUNT+

Southpaw HULU

Elf

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Jack Frost

Master Gardener

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express PEACOCK

A Season for Family

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Evil Dead Rise

November 24th NETFLIX

A Nearly Normal Family (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

DOI BOY (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Last Call for Istanbul (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

My Demon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wedding Games (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

Let Us Prey, Season 1

The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix) HULU

Consecration

Life of the Party PEACOCK

Catch Me If You Claus

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Elf Me

LOL S3

November 25th PEACOCK

Holiday Road

Letters to Santa

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

WWE Survivor Series (English and Spanish) PRIME VIDEO

Fantasy Football

November 26th HULU

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series PEACOCK

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

November 27th NETFLIX

Go Dog Go: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games

The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1 PARAMOUNT+

The Lesson PEACOCK

A Biltmore Christmas

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

Our Christmas Mural

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

November 28th NETFLIX

Comedy Royale (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Like a K-Drama (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Onmyoji (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Verified Stand-Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location) MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G

South to Black Power PARAMOUNT+

Earth Mama

The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1) HULU

Katak the Brave Beluga PEACOCK

A Fatal Family Feud: The Pike County Massacre, New Episodes

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

A Good Person

November 29th NETFLIX

American Symphony -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)

Mickey's Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 – Premiere

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 5 MAX

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B

Her

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 HULU

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1

El Encargado: Complete Season 2

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin PEACOCK

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)