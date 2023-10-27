David Fincher's The Killer Official Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has revealed the final trailer for The Killer. David Fincher's latest movie stars Michael Fassbender as a contract killer. When he has a brush with his own conscience after a mistake, the assassin has to battle the unseen along with the requisite gun fights. Back at the Venice Film Festival, The Killer actually managed a nomination for the Golden Lion. Also worthy of mention is the soundtrack. Film buff favorites Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are on-hand to provide some tension for Fincher's carefully crafted world. Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala baker, and Sophie Charlotte also star in this one. Check out the trailer down below!

"If I'm effective, it's because of one simple fact," Fassbender says during the trailer. "I. Don't. Give. A. F---." The Killer sees the titular character demonstrating his day-to-day routine. There are ample disguises and protocols he follows every time. But, things quickly dissolve into mayhem for this man.

Here's how Netflix describes the movie: "After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

Then Killer Has Stars Excited

The Killer star Michael Fassbender was absolutely excited to work on this David FIncher movie. Netflix managed to get some real interesting talent on the books for The Killer. French comic book series writer Alexis Nolent (Matz) and artist Luc Jacamon provided some fertile storytelling ground for Fassbender and Fincher to play around with. Empire Magazine spoke to the duo before the strikes got started.

"This is the type of film I was salivating to do," Fassbender revealed. "There's suspense and intrigue. A slow drip. I love that kind of movie." He added, "There's just trying to understand the mind of a sociopath ... I try and put together a lifespan, to where the character is now."

"Michael's eyes betray a lot ... He can hold a lot of conflicting things in his mind and his eyes allow you access to it," Fincher added. "He's like Daniel Craig in that way, saying, 'I can do it better.' Tell him to stop 1/3 inch shorter and he can fine-tune that technical stuff, while on top of that, he's got really good ideas about behavior."

But, What About Mindhunter Season 3?

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't seem like it's happening and director David Fincher had a pretty definitive update this year. During an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, the show's creator hinted that another entry was increasingly unlikely. Fincher said, "It's a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment." Such a statement feels about as definitive as possible. In most corners of entertainment, there's been a pulling back of budgets and that means that popular programs all over have been getting the axe.

Back in 2021, there were some reports about Fincher and Netflix trying to get another season of Mindhunter started. But, that actually comes down to demand from the viewers and Netflix argues that those streams just aren't there. Variety talked to the creator back in 2002, and he explained how the cost of this show would make it prohibitive for the streamer to pursue more seasons. "I don't know if it makes sense to continue," Fincher shared. "It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost."

