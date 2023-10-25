Insidious: The Red Door to Make Streaming Debut on Netflix
The newest Insidious movie hits Netflix in November.
The Insidious franchise returned to the big screen this year with its fifth installment, Insidious: The Red Door. Directed by franchise star Patrick Wilson, Insidious: The Red Door was an instant horror hit in theaters, earning more than $188 million at the box office. Soon, the movie will be making its way to the world of streaming, thanks to Netflix.
On Wednesday, Netflix released the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service in the month of November. Insidious: The Red Door made the list, set to make its debut on November 4th.
Insidious: The Red Door was distributed by Sony, and the studio currently has a partnership with Netflix that sees its new releases hit the service when they make their streaming debuts. Jennifer Lawrence's new comedy No Hard Feelings is the most recent Sony movie to hit Netflix, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse scheduled to arrive on the streamer on October 31st.
The only frustrating part of this for fans of the Insidious franchise is that the five films are scattered between multiple different services. The first two movies in the series are streaming on Max, while Chapter 3 is available on Peacock and The Last Key can be found on AMC+.
Insidious: The Red Door is just one of several titles heading to Netflix in the month of November.
