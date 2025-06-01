Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (June 1st)

Not only have we found ourselves at the start of a new week, but Sunday also marks the beginning of a whole new month. June has started with a slew of new movie additions on Netflix, as the streamer just added titles like Barbarian, The Equalizer, Now You See Me, Vertigo, and several others.
While Sunday is the heaviest day for new releases on Netflix this week, Thursday will bring the most prominent titles to the service. That single day will see not one, but two popular Netflix originals return for new seasons. Ginny & Georgia is back on Thursday with its third installment, while Shane Gillis’ breakout comedy Tires is returning with Season 2.
You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!
Sunday, June 1st
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
Tuesday, June 3rd
Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
The suspicious death of her son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grows increasingly sinister.
Wednesday, June 4th
Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
An elite Brazilian Federal Police unit takes on a ruthless criminal gang in a deadly game of wits.
Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
As the gang graduates, their newfound freedom brings Camilo a new set of drama — and yearning — for Eva. Can their dreams survive adulthood?
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES
“Power Moves” follows Shaquille O’Neal as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball, returning to the brand that gave him his first shot. Teaming up with Vice President Allen Iverson, Shaq is on a mission to revive the iconic brand and lead a bold comeback from Reebok’s Boston headquarters.
Thursday, June 5th
Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Yearning for the thrill of their home burglaries, the queens set their sights on an even more lucrative target: the fine art galleries of Stockholm.
Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?
Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fueled by a surprise marketing victory, Will and Shane have steered the tire shop into the fast lane. But sudden success brings its own challenges.
Friday, June 6th
K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
A former fighter must find the missing son of an opponent he accidentally killed years ago, taking on a brutally violent crime gang in Marseille.
Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge.
TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM
What will be her last straw? A devastatingly bad day pushes a hardworking single mother to the breaking point — and into a shocking act of desperation.
The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fifteen years ago, the loss of three young people tore this sleepy seaside town apart. Now, the mysterious death of a young woman dredges up the past.
Saturday, June 7th
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece