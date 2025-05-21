Netflix: Every Movie & TV Show Coming in June 2025

With just over a week to go until the start of June, Netflix is getting subscribers prepared for a slew of new movies and TV shows set to join its streaming lineup. On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled its monthly newsletter, sharing the complete list of additions set for June. Between a couple of returning hits and a slew of Alfred Hitchcock movies, there’s quite a lot to look forward to in the month ahead.
June is going to begin with a couple dozen new movie additions, including several of Hitchcock’s most popular films, which are joining the service as a part of a celebration of the legendary director.
Also hitting Netflix this month is the second season of FUBAR, as well as the third and final season of Squid Game. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix’s June additions below!
June 1st
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
June 3rd
Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
The suspicious death of her son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grows increasingly sinister.
June 4th
Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
An elite Brazilian Federal Police unit takes on a ruthless criminal gang in a deadly game of wits.
Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
As the gang graduates, their newfound freedom brings Camilo a new set of drama — and yearning — for Eva. Can their dreams survive adulthood?
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES
“Power Moves” follows Shaquille O’Neal as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball, returning to the brand that gave him his first shot. Teaming up with Vice President Allen Iverson, Shaq is on a mission to revive the iconic brand and lead a bold comeback from Reebok’s Boston headquarters.
June 5th
Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Yearning for the thrill of their home burglaries, the queens set their sights on an even more lucrative target: the fine art galleries of Stockholm.
Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding – ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?
Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fueled by a surprise marketing victory, Will and Shane have steered the tire shop into the fast lane. But sudden success brings its own challenges.
June 6th
K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
A former fighter must find the missing son of an opponent he accidentally killed years ago, taking on a brutally violent crime gang in Marseille.
Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge.
TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM
What will be her last straw? A devastatingly bad day pushes a hardworking single mother to the breaking point — and into a shocking act of desperation.
The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fifteen years ago, the loss of three young people tore this sleepy seaside town apart. Now, the mysterious death of a young woman dredges up the past.
June 7th
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
June 9th
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
If there’s an animal in need, agents Kit and Sam are ready to help! Join them as they tackle more mysteries and meet friendly new critters along the way.
June 10th
Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
A teenage girl must choose between her divorced parents and her boyfriend after a permanent evacuation of Denmark turns citizens into refugees.
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, this documentary examines the 2021 Astroworld tragedy and its aftermath.
June 11th
Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
After her wealthy husband leaves her with nothing, a high-society Warsaw snob is forced to use the only survival skills she has left — her sharp wit.
Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life.
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
2013: four Frenchmen are arrested in Punta Cana with 700 kg of cocaine — none fit the trafficker profile. This documentary asks: who was behind the bust?
Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
After years of research and companionship, two physicists from the 1960s unlock the secrets of wormhole theory and find themselves stranded in 2025.
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary explores the Titan submersible’s doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavor.
June 12th
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
Plane
FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Eager to return to action, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos.
June 13th
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Veronica Masire now bears the responsibility of the family curse, as she picks up where her brother left off — ruling Jo’Burg with legacy and power.
Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
A group of flirty Spanish singles expect sun, parties and steamy hookups, but they quickly learn that winning €100,000 requires giving up sex completely.
June 14th
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
June 16th
The Last Witch Hunter
June 17th
Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sleight-of-hand sorcery. Mischievous mind games. Mind-blowing illusions. Justin Willman conjures up laughs in a special where comedy and magic collide.
Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
The show must go on! Tom and Bill Kaulitz are back to share their exciting lives, even as dark clouds gather in paradise.
Scandal: Seasons 1-7
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rob Ford scandalized Canadian politics as the brash yet beloved mayor of Toronto — until an infamous video of him smoking crack sparked his downfall.
June 18th
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Years after Rosario’s sacrifice, her legend haunts her daughter, Ruby. As the teen’s life takes a dangerous turn, secrets from her past begin to unravel.
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fresh flavors and new friends await as globetrotting foodie Phil Rosenthal expands his culinary horizons to Amsterdam, Boston, Basque Country and more.
YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
This reality series follows Yolanthe Cabau in her glamorous new life in Los Angeles as she faces unexpected challenges and ghosts from her past.
June 19th
The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES
A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.
June 20th
KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY
When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.
Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Pyrenean High Performance Center: home to Spain’s most promising athletes. The question is, how far will they go to reach the top — and stay there?
Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Power couple Jaci and JP find themselves in a bumpy predicament when a new work pitch for a baby brand forces them to play the perfect pretend parents.
June 22nd
The Intern
June 24th
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Bow down to the queen as fearlessly filthy Steph Tolev rules the stage with hilarious confessions, unfiltered dating stories and absurd observations.
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
An engine fire leaves 4,000 passengers stranded at sea without power and plumbing in this wild documentary about the infamous “poop cruise” of 2013.
June 25th
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is “the one” actually someone else?
June 27th
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
With their training complete, the three young adventurers embark on a new quest to learn more about Lucius and track down the rest of the Six Heroes.
Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.