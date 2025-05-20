Wednesday Season 2 Sneak Peek Brings the Addams Family to Nevermore

Three years after Wednesday debuted on Netflix and become one of the streamer’s most-watched original shows, the hit Addams Family spinoff is finally returning for its second installment. Wednesday Season 2 is arriving in two parts later this year, the first of which hits Netflix in August. Even though we’ve still got a few months to go, Netflix is getting audiences ready with a special new look at Wednesday Season 2, which confirms that this installment is going to feature a lot more of the classic Addams Family dynamic than Season 1.

The new sneak peek, which you can watch in the video above, was released on Tuesday morning and features a lot of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews about the new season of Wednesday. There’s also a bit of actual footage from the upcoming episodes sprinkled in there.

The series is set to return with the first half of Season 2 on August 6th. The second part will hit Netflix almost a month later, on September 3rd.

Jenna Ortega is reprising her role as the titular character in Season 2 of Wednesday, while the duo of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will be returning to play her parents, Morticia and Gomez Wednesday. Isaac Ordonez is coming back to play Pugsley in a bigger role this season, along with the returning Fred Armisen, again playing the role of Uncle Fester.

In the new season, Pugsley will also be attending Nevermore Academy, joining Wednesday at the school where she was able to distance herself from her family. Pugsley’s arrival brings the entire Addams Family to the school for a spell, giving the series a chance to focus on the entire group.

Steve Buscemi has joined Wednesday Season 2 as a series regular, headlining a list of popular newcomers for the new episodes. The likes of Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suatamo, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Heater Matarazzo, and Frances O’Conner will all be appearing as guest stars this season.

You can check out Netflix’s description of Wednesday Season 2 below!

“Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season of WEDNESDAY, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.”