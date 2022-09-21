Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022

There are some big changes coming to Netflix next month. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup in the month of October. That good news was accompanied by some bad news, however, as there are also a ton of movies and shows set to leave Netflix next month. Over the next few weeks, some popular and important titles are leaving the service.

The biggest title exiting Netflix in October is Schitt's Creek, the Emmy-winning Canadian comedy from Dan and Eugene Levy. Schitt's Creek became a sensation in the United States largely because of its existence on Netflix, where it has become something of a mainstay over the years. It exits Netflix on October 2nd, before being added to Hulu one day later.

Netflix is also losing one of its very first original series, which is certainly a surprising development. All three seasons of Hemlock Grove are exiting the service on October 22nd, raising the question of what other Netflix originals could disappear in the future.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 10/2/22

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/7/22

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 10/8/22

After

Leaving 10/13/22

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving 10/14/22

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving 10/15/22

Sinister 2

Leaving 10/21/22

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving 10/22/22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/26/22

Begin Again

Leaving 10/27/22

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving 10/31/22

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!