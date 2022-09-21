One of Netflix's first original series, Hemlock Grove, is going to be leaving the streaming service in October. Netflix's most recent newsletter announcing content changes for the month of October has a single line-item mention that Hemlock Grove will be leaving Netflix on October 22nd. It's a quite and unceremonious pull that's quickly making some significant waves with Netflix viewers and industry analysts alike, as it marks something of a milestone change in Netflix's content strategy.

It's been noted that the current Streaming Wars between studios has taken something a new turn in 2022. As corporate entities continue to shift (Warner Bros. Discovery) and strategies are completely revamped (Disney) there have been cases of some original series starting to get pulled. Netflix following that trend is somewhat surprising in that the company has made evergreen content blocks the main focus of its streaming library, all along. So having a big original series like this be taken off is... something.

(Photo: Netflix)

Hemlock Grove is a horror-thriller series created by Brian McGreevy (based on his novel) and produced by Hostel director Eli Roth.The series launched on Netflix in April of 2013 on Netflix, one of the initial trio of original series Netflix put out that year (House of Cards and Orange is the New Black were the others). The show also helped Netflix break into the prestige lane occupied by the likes of HBO; Hemlock Grove was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards after Season 1 ("Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music", "Outstanding Special Visual Effects"), with Netflix walking away with two Emmys for House of Cards. Moreover, Hemlock Grove's world of supernatural characters earned a cult-following before hashtags and social media provided the larger platform for shows generating viral buzz. Hemlock Grove ran three seasons before ending in October of 2015.

Hemlock Grove also helped introduce a new crop of young actors and help some established ones open up the lane of streaming TV as a legitimate career path. The most notable breakout was Bill Skarsgård, whose unsettling screen persona in the show helped land him the role of Pennywise the Clown in Warner Bros.' IT movies. Skarsgård is now a horror icon in his own right, currently starring in the hit horror movie Barbarian.

You can read the synopsis for Hemlock Grove below. Better watch it now before it's off Netflix on October 22nd.

Secrets are just part of daily life in the small Pennsylvania town of Hemlock Grove, where the darkest evils hide in plain sight. When a young girl is brutally murdered and found near the former Godfrey steel mill, rumors mount, and two of the suspects in her killing, Peter Rumancek (Landon Liboiron), a 17-year-old Gypsy trailer trash kid rumored to be a werewolf, and Roman (Bill Skarsgård), the heir to the Godfrey estate decide to find the killer themselves.