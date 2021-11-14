New Netflix Original Movie Flies to the Number One Spot

There’s a new title on top of the Netflix streaming rankings, and its success shouldn’t come as a major surprise to anyone. The new original movie Red Notice immediately shot to the number on spot on the Netflix Top 10 after debuting on Friday, and it remains there as the weekend comes to a close. New movies don’t always catch on right away, but Red Notice has benefitted from a pretty massive marketing push from Netflix, not to mention it has a trio of the world’s biggest stars leading the way.

Red Notice stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Each of those three actors is enough to fuel a popular Netflix title on their own. Even some of their previous, lesser-known films have done well on Netflix. Together, their power is unmatched. Of course Red Notice is topping every other title on the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix announced on Saturday that Red Notice had the biggest premiere day of any original movie in its history. That makes sense given the star power involved. It’s also worth noting that Red Notice is the most expensive Netflix original film to-date, so it has that big blockbuster feel.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 features Red Notice in the leading position, and it seems like it will take quite a lot to knock the film off at any point over the next couple of weeks.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

2. Love Hard

“After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she’s been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.”

3. Big Mouth

“Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

4. The Harder They Fall

“Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.”

5. Arcane

“Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”

6. Narcos: Mexico

“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

7. Passing

“In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white.”

8. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

9. You

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

10. Animal

“This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.”