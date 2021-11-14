Red Notice has Netflix’s Biggest Opening Day for a Film

Red Notice is the most expensive film Netflix has ever produced, a flick featuring a trio of Hollywood A-listers as leads. The plan to stack the cast apparently worked out well for the streamer, as the movie has now had the best first day of any film on the service. Ryan Reynolds, one of those aforementioned leads, shared the news Saturday night on his Twitter account. Sharing an image of himself alongside costars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, Reynolds revealed the news while simultaneously joking about the release of Taylor Swift’s latest re-released album.

“Wow, Red Notice is Netflix’s biggest ever opening day for a film,” the actor tweeted. “Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version.)”

With the early numbers looking favorable, it will all come down to the service’s “impact value” of the flick, a proprietary algorithm the streamer uses to determine a film’s profitability when comparing views and duration watched. According to Red Notice producer Dany Garcia, the plan was to wait and see how to film did before getting a sequel.

“What we have planned is to let’s see how this goes,” Garcia told Variety on the red carpet premiere for the film. “I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’”

“We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Netflix executive Scott Stuber recently said. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Critics haven’t been loving the feature, despite its first-day success. With 114 reviews counted, the film is rated “Rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39-percent rating. The review aggregator’s Audience Score is much more favorable, with a stellar 92-percent Fresh rating.

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix. What’d you think of the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!