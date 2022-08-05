Netflix Reveals Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Movie Official Trailer





Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles just got an official trailer. Netflix has been excited for fans to see even more of this movie. As previously teased, there are some time travel shenanigans at play in this movie. One fun moment from the trailer shows off a very different Casey Jones returning from the future to recruit his friends. Master Leonardo is battling the Krang and it's not going as well as you would hope. The aliens are a legitimate threat to destroy the world. Leonardo isn't the wise old leader that he is in the future. So, it's up to Leo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo to work as a team to stop the Krang before they establish a stranglehold on Earth as we know it. Younger viewers who love Rise's kinetic style will have even more to feast on in this one. There are some big set pieces here in the trailer.

Comicbook.com spoke to executive producer Ant Ward about this new project for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"Yeah, and watching these characters grow in unexpected ways." Ward told us previously. "And then, with the movie, you kind of have to maybe see what comes down the line. But it's going to be a bit of both, you know? I think, if you're watching the show and you're a fan of the show, you're going to get a really complete experience with the movie. But it's also going to be a really exciting stand-alone set piece if you're not directly familiar with the show."

Here's the synopsis for the Netflix movie: "When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise & lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, & Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!"

"Michelangelo (voiced by Brandon Mychal Smith), Leonardo (voiced by Ben Schwartz), Splinter (voiced by Eric Bauza), Raphael (voiced by Omar Benson Miller), and Donatello (voiced by Josh Brener)"

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie hits Netflix on August 5.

