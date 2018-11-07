Netflix Announces Six New Animated Shows

Netflix just announced a variety of new animated projects for its mammoth streaming service, and the list includes a bit of everything.

Netflix brought in some big names to work on that content as well, with encompasses both television and film. The company announced three new animated shows, including a new show called Kid Cosmic from The Powerpuff Girls‘ Craig McCracken. The show focuses on a young boy who finds some cosmic stones and is then imbued with powerful abilities, but McCracken says this is “not your typical wish fulfillment story.”

“It’s the story of how the reality of having these powers doesn’t live up to his fantasy,” McCracken told Variety. “I always felt that the best part of superhero stories is when you watch them when they’re trying to figure out their powers, not after they become awesome at it. That’s when they’re at their funniest and most relatable.”

Next up is a show aptly titled Trash Truck, which focuses on the story of a 6-year named Hank’s friendship with a trash truck and their amazing adventures. There will also be a show called Go! Go! Cory Carson, which originates from the Go! Go! Smart Wheels line of toys and follows the adventures of Cory Carson and his day to day journey in Bumperton Hills.

Netflix also revealed a new limited series from Book of Life’s Jorge Gutierrez titled Maya and the Three. Gutierrez describes the series as a “Mexican Lord of the Rings, but hilarious”, and revealed the show will be lead by a warrior princess who is half human and half divine, and the characters and the world they inhabit are based on Mesoamerican myths.

“I realized that too much of mythology is sexist,” Gutierrez, said. “This is my attempt to provide an awesome female hero and put her on this amazing quest.”

Netflix will also be producing several movie projects, including the 2D animated My Father’s Dragon, which comes from Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Secret of Kells) based on a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out). The film focuses on a young runaway named Elmer Elevator who is in search of a captive Dragon, but of course, finds much more. Writer and director Kris Pearn (Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2) will adapt the Lois Lowry novel The Willoughbys, which features a talented voice cast that includes Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, Will Forte, Jane Krakowski, and Alessia Cara. The series features four children who are abandoned by their parents, and they have to learn to survive by leaning on each other.

This is simply the next step in Netflix kids and family programming head Melissa Cobb’s plan to increase the company’s edge in original animated programming.

“We’re trying to take the Netflix philosophy of empowering creators and bring that into the animation space,” Cobb said. “We’re not focused on creating a singular brand identity. We want to produce a broad range of content that appeals to kids and families all over the world.”

You can find the official descriptions for each new project below.

Kid Cosmic:

“Animated series in production from Craig McCracken (“The Powerpuff Girls,” “Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends”). The show centers on a young boy who dreams of becoming a hero, and when he stumbles across some cosmic stones of power his dreams appear to have come true! Unfortunately, the reality of being a hero vs. the fantasy of being a hero are completely different and this challenge becomes the biggest battle he has to face. The kid may be the good guy, but he’s really bad at it!”

Trash Truck:

“Animated series in production from Max Keane (“Dear Basketball”). Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered 6-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal… a giant honking, snorting trash truck. From learning to fly to going to the dentist, there is no adventure too big or too small for these two best friends. Glen Keane ( “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast “) and Gennie Rim (“Dear Basketball “) serve as executive producers alongside Max Keane.”

The Willoughby’s

“A highly stylized CG animated feature film currently in production with BRON Animation in Vancouver from writer/director Kris Pearn ( “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2″). When the four Willoughby children are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create a new and modern family. Based on the book by Newbery Award-winning author, Lois Lowry. Starring Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, Alessia Cara, and Jane Krakowski.”

Go! Go! Cory Carson:

“Animated preschool series from Kuku Studios in Berkeley, CA executive produced by Alex Woo (“Wall-e,” “Ratatouille “), Stanley Moore (“Finding Dory,” “Monster’s University)” and Tone Thyne (“Wonder Pets!,” “The Adventures of Napkin Man!”). Based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels from VTech Electronics, “Go! Go! Cory Carson” follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson as he navigates the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills.”

Maya and The Three:

“An animated limited series created, written, and directed by Jorge Gutierrez ( The Book of Life, El Tigre). Set in a mythical Mesoamerican inspired world, a warrior princess embarks on a quest to recruit three legendary fighters to help save the world of men and gods. Silvia Olivas (“Elena of Avalor”) is co-writer and co-executive producer, and Jeff Ranjo (“Moana “) is head of story.”

My Father’s Dragon:

“A 2D animated family feature film from director Nora Twomey (“The Secret of Kells,” “The Breadwinner”) and written by Meg LeFauve (“I snide Out,” “The Good Dinosaur”), with story by LeFauve and John Morgan, who are also executive producers. Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures are producing together with Paul Young of Cartoon Saloon and Tomm Moore. Based on the Newbery Honored children’s novels by Ruth Stiles Gannett, “My Father’s Dragon” tells the story of young run-away Elmer Elevator, who searches for a captive Dragon on Wild Island and finds much more than he could ever have anticipated. Alan Moloney and Ruth Coady of Parallel Films will also serve as executive producers alongside Gerry Shirren.”