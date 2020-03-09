Netflix’s Spenser Confidential Sets Itself Up for a Sequel

Spenser Confidential, the latest movie from Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, was released on Netflix this past Friday. Despite being panned by several critics (currently sitting at 39% on Rotten Tomatoes), Spenser Confidential seems to be a pretty substantial hit amongst fans. Netflix doesn’t release exact viewership numbers, but it has been firmly planted as the most-watched title on the streaming service’s Top 10 list every day since it was release, so people are definitely hitting play on the movie. Don’t be surprised if Netflix announces a sequel to Spenser Confidential sometime in the near future especially considering the film’s final scene.

The very last scene of Spenser Confidential absolutely sets itself up for a sequel, bringing the story of the movie to a close while leaving room for the main characters to take on another adventure in the near future. Warning: This article contains Major Spoilers for Spenser Confidential.

Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser is an ex-Boston Police officer who spends five years in jail after beating up a corrupt superior officer. When he’s released, that very superior officer, along with a young and innocent cop, are killed, and the whole situation is set up to look like murder/suicide. Spenser knows that there’s something bigger going on, and he spends the whole movie unfolding the truth with the help of his new roommmate, MMA hopeful Hawk (Winston Duke), ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), and mentor Henry (Alan Arkin).

When all is said and done, and the real culprits have been apprehended, the makeshift task force is sitting around at dinner when the news comes on TV and reveals an old friend of Spenser’s is being arrested for a crime he claims he didn’t commit. Spenser gets a look in his eye that says he wants to take on another case, helping out his former friend. No one else at the table wants to solve another mystery, so they all start yelling at the bartender to change the channel. But it’s too late, as Spenser has already decided what he’s going to do.

Spenser Confidential was based on a series of novels that were turned into an ongoing TV series called Spenser for Hire back in the ’80s, so the property lends itself to multiple different stories. There are definitely ideas in the tank for a Spenser Confidential sequel if Netflix wants to move forward. Judging by the final scene, that seems to be the case.

Do you want to see a sequel to Spenser Confidential? Let us know in the comments!