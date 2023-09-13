Netflix Now Streaming One of Martin Scorsese's Best Movies

Netflix has been the hub for various movies, and they keep adding to their collection. They have amassed a vast catalog of film franchises and recently added two of Jason Statham's hit movies. One of the most recent additions to the popular streaming service happens to be one of Martin Scorsese's best movies. Today, the Scorsese-helmed The Wolf of Wall Street arrived in the streaming series for fans worldwide to enjoy. The Wolf of Wall Street stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Jonah Hill and is based on a true story. It isn't currently known how long The Wolf of Wall Street will remain on the streaming service, but fans should be already hitting play on the hit movie.

What was The Wolf of Wall Street About?

Google describes The Wolf of Wall Street as follows,"In 1987, Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) takes an entry-level job at a Wall Street brokerage firm. By the early 1990s, while still in his 20s, Belfort founds his own firm, Stratton Oakmont. Together with his trusted lieutenant (Jonah Hill) and a merry band of brokers, Belfort makes a huge fortune by defrauding wealthy investors out of millions. However, while Belfort and his cronies partake in a hedonistic brew of sex, drugs and thrills, the SEC and the FBI close in on his empire of excess."

What is Martin Scorsese's next movie?

Martin Scorsese's next film will be Killers of the Flower Moon. In Killers of the Flower Moon, members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, described as "an old-style lawman." The film is based on David Grann's nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Also starring in Killers of the Flower Moon are Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Gary Basaraba.

