Halle Berry Wants to Know Why The Call Is Number One on Netflix

Over at Netflix, The Call is the number one movie on the service, and Halle Berry is a bit confused. The Catwoman star asked her followers if they were doing alright upon hearing the news. Berry plays Jordan, a 911 operator, in the movie. She’s tasked with trying to save Abigail Breslin’s Casey Wilson in the thriller. Over the phone, the teenager has been abducted and her only lifeline is the older woman. The 2013 movie had an interesting concept but only brought in $68.6 million at the box office upon release. But, as the pandemic has shown time and again, famous faces and long-forgotten genre movies crush on streaming. No one really knows why these movies rise up out of nowhere specifically, but it’s fun to see happen in real time. Check out her tweet about it down below.

She talked to Jimmy Kimmel about the maligned DC Comics movie and explained that there was a lot of work that went into it. She further argued that a remake wouldn’t be out of the question if she could direct the project.

https://twitter.com/halleberry/status/1514331418071285760?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I wasn’t but it seemed like the people were,” she explained. “You know, I really wasn’t. I worked really hard to be a Catwoman. I learned Capoeira. Like, I did the work. The disheartening part was I didn’t direct it, I didn’t produce it, nor did I write it. I was just the actress in it, right? But, for all these years I have carried, I think you know, the weight of that film and whatever success it had or didn’t have. Somehow it seemed like it was all my fault. But, it really wasn’t my fault. But, I’ve been carrying it. So, when that came up, it gave me a chance to sort of like stick it back.”

When talking to Jake’s Takes about Catwoman, Berry named that movie as the one she would love to revisit and make her own. “I would love to direct Catwoman,” she divulged. “If I can get a hold of that now, knowing what I know, having this experience and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruise was written for a white Irish catholic, like a 25-year-old girl. I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and have a re-do on that.”

Berry continued, “I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. You know, I would make the stakes a lot higher. I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

