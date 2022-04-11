Fan-Favorite Halle Berry Movie Arrives on Netflix, Immediately Takes Over Top 10

It didn’t take long for Halle Berry to take over the Netflix Top 10. On Sunday, Netflix added The Call to its streaming lineup. The 2013 thriller starred Berry as a 911 operator who works with a teenager to stop a dangerous serial killer and has clearly established itself as a favorite amongst fans. It only took one day after The Call was added to Netflix’s roster for the film to rise to the top spot of the movies list.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Call as the most popular movie on the entire service. The Call took over the top spot on the list in just its first day, cruising past recently trending films like Four Brothers, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Call was a modest hit when it was released back in 2013, earning just under $70 million at the box office and debuting to average reviews. Despite the lack of initial buzz, however, The Call has connected with fans in the years since. Arriving on Netflix has given it a new audience nearly 10 years after its theatrical release.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.

1. The Call

“An abducted teen and a sympathetic 911 operator work together over the phone to stop a dangerous serial killer from striking again.”

2. Four Brothers

“After their adoptive mother is murdered during a robbery, four brothers come together in their hometown of Detroit in search of answers – and revenge.”

3. Without a Paddle

“Following the death of their friend, three buddies realize their lifelong dream of chasing after the loot of infamous skyjacker D.B. Cooper.”

4. Shrek Forever After

“Shrek’s world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?”

5. Catch and Release

“After his fiancé’s sudden death, a woman moves in with his best friends – and discovers she didn’t know her late love nearly as well as she thought.”

6. Furioza

“A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.”

7. The Blind Side

“A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.”

8. Monster-in-Law

“Charlie finds her dream man in Kevin and agrees to marry him, but she has second thoughts when his overbearing mother schemes to ruin their relationship.”

9. Molly’s Game

“A former Olympic skier begins running a high-stakes ultra-exclusive underground poker game that catches the attention of the FBI. Based on a true story.”

10. Return to Space

“Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel.”