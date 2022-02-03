The Batman: Catwoman Star Halle Berry “Can’t Wait” to See Zoe Kravitz in Role

Though Halle Berry’s Catwoman movie wasn’t very well received, she still joined an exclusive club of actresses that got the opportunity to play the iconic DC character. In the upcoming The Batman however the role will be taken over by actress Zoe Kravitz, adding yet another member to that collective. Speaking in a new interview with our sister site Pop Culture, Berry offered her best advice to Kravitz but also expressed her excitement to see the movie. “Just be courageous and bring her own interpretation to the role,” Berry said. “I think she’s going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can’t wait to see what her interpretation of that is.”

It’s been eighteen years since Berry played Catwoman and eight years since she last player Marvel’s Storm. The later of these two was her reprising the role for the first time in another eight years. All this is to say that Berry has been a foundational actress for modern superhero movies, and if she has her way she’d return as any of them in the future. No literally, any of them. “I would revisit any of them, actually,” Berry told ComicBook.com ahead of her new movie Moonfall. “I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them.”

Back during DC FanDome, Kravitz explained how she approached Catwoman as a role, noting she was aware how passionate some fans are about the charachter but that she wanted to focus on making the film’s story the best it could possibly be.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz told the fans last year. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

“I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

The Batman soars into theaters on March 4.