Netflix Reveals Vanessa Hudgens Returning for The Princess Switch 3

Netflix recently released its big list of holiday titles, and that included a new look at the anticipated sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The sequel will hit later this year and will bring back Vanessa Hudgens in the starring role, but that wasn't all Netflix had to share. The new release also revealed that Hudgens will be reprising the role yet again in The Princess Switch 3, which is slated to start production later this year and will hit the streaming service in 2021. It seems Netflix is confident that the sequel will be as popular if not more so than the original, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for the third film. You can find Netflix's official announcement below.

"PROJECT ANNOUNCEMENT Vanessa Hudgens set to return to star in The Princess Switch 3, production begins in Scotland later this year for a holiday 2021 release!"

We don't know any other details regarding the third film, but odds are Hudgens will be taking on a new role in the film, as she will be bringing a third character to life in the soon to be released sequel.

Switched Again will have Hudgens playing multiple roles just like in the original, but this time Hudgens will add yet another character to the mix. The new movie will focus on Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inheriting the throne to Montenaro, and that causes some friction in her relationship with Kevin. That's when Stacy comes in to save the day, and she is trying to do so before a new lookalike party girl named Fiona (who is also played by Hudgens) foils their plans.

You can find the official description for Princess Switch: Switched Again below.

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

Are you excited about The Princess Switch 3?