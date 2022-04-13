Omar Sy & Laurent Lafitte’s The Takedown Trailer Released by Netflix

Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte are starring in The Takedown for Netflix. In a classic two people with contrasting styles try to work together to accomplish a common goal setup, Sy’s Ousmane Diakite and Lafitte’s Francois Monge are old the trail of a drug dealer. After the discover the nature of a larger conspiracy, they will have to use their unique gifts to escape unscathed. Viewers will remember Sy from X-Men: Days of Future Past and Lafitte from Dear Mother and Little White Lies. It’s a fun pairing that really leans into how different these two men are in character. Check out the trailer for yourself down below.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sy spoke about what drew him to the role that would lead to his Netflix breakout. “If I were British, I would have said James Bond, but since I’m French, I said Lupin,” Sy explained during a video call. “He’s playful, he’s clever, he steals, he’s surrounded by women. Plus, he’s a character who plays characters. For an actor, he’s the best.”

“Honestly, it was just something you had to know, a part of culture,” he continued. “Later on, I connected the dots between the books, the TV shows I saw as a kid, and some mangas. I became totally addicted by working on ‘Lupin.’”

“It’s the first time I play this kind of father, who has a lot of baggage and questions,” Sy mused. “I’m always interested in fatherhood. It’s not easy, and you don’t know whether you were a good dad or a bad one until your children are grown up… The idea of inheritance moves me — what do we retain and what do we pass on? For me that’s the true meaning of life, what makes us human.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming film. “Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.”

