Netflix Reveals Release Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event
Netflix is bring the TUDUM virtual fan event to Brazil this year and we have a date for the spectacle. On Twitter, the company announced that their big presentation would be live from Brazil on June 17. The celebration will be focusing on all of your favorite movies and TV shows. There are so many projects in the pipeline over at Netflix. But, just about everything will have a moment in the sun during TUDUM. Fan-favorites like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Wednesday and You will all be there.
Tons of newcomers will be around for the festivities as well. Highly-anticipated movies and shows like Rebel Moon, Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece have all been high in fan rankings for a while now. Series stars from each will be on-hand. Then there's some continuing fun like Outer Banks, The Witcher, and Never Have I Ever to look forward to. It's just an absolute deluge of content and you'll get the chance to see it all live this time rather than being pre-taped. Here's the highlight reel that Netflix dropped to get you hyped.
On social media, Netflix posted, "#Tudum: A Global Fan Event is back streaming live from Brazil! Mark your calendars! Tune in June 17 on Netflix's YouTube to watch your favorite global stars reveal exclusive news, debut never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of your favorite shows, movies & games."
Who Is Scheduled To Appear At Netflix TUDUM?
- Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
- Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar
- Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem
- Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher
- Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon
- Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia
- Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece
- André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite
- Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
- India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Maisa – Back to 15
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet - Never Have I Ever
- Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina - The Archies
- Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See
There are also supposed to be surprises from:
- An appearance from Stranger Things
- Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday - Wednesday
Squid Game
Squid Game: The Challenge
- Penn Badgley – You
- Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
- Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift
- Pedro Alonso – BERLIN
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind
- Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle
- Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai
- Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper
- Omar Sy - Lupin
- John Boyega, Teyonah Parris - They Cloned Tyrone
- Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow - The Chosen One
- Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton
Will you be watching TUDUM this year? Let us know down below in the comments!