Netflix Reveals Release Date for Next TUDUM Fan Event

Netflix is bring the TUDUM virtual fan event to Brazil this year and we have a date for the spectacle. On Twitter, the company announced that their big presentation would be live from Brazil on June 17. The celebration will be focusing on all of your favorite movies and TV shows. There are so many projects in the pipeline over at Netflix. But, just about everything will have a moment in the sun during TUDUM. Fan-favorites like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Wednesday and You will all be there.

Tons of newcomers will be around for the festivities as well. Highly-anticipated movies and shows like Rebel Moon, Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece have all been high in fan rankings for a while now. Series stars from each will be on-hand. Then there's some continuing fun like Outer Banks, The Witcher, and Never Have I Ever to look forward to. It's just an absolute deluge of content and you'll get the chance to see it all live this time rather than being pre-taped. Here's the highlight reel that Netflix dropped to get you hyped.

#Tudum: A Global Fan Event is back streaming live from Brazil!



Mark your calendars! Tune in June 17 on Netflix’s YouTube to watch your favorite global stars reveal exclusive news, debut never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of your favorite shows, movies & games. pic.twitter.com/Ftjv0H0DLm — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2023

Who Is Scheduled To Appear At Netflix TUDUM?

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction



Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar



Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone



Chase Stokes – Outer Banks



Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – 3 Body Problem



Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher



Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon



Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender



Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia



Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece



André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite



Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton



India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story



Maisa – Back to 15



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet - Never Have I Ever



Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina - The Archies



Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann- All the Light We Cannot See



There are also supposed to be surprises from:

An appearance from Stranger Things



Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday - Wednesday



Squid Game



Squid Game: The Challenge



Penn Badgley – You



Lily Collins – Emily In Paris



Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift



Pedro Alonso – BERLIN



Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind



Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle



Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast of Cobra Kai



Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper



Omar Sy - Lupin



John Boyega, Teyonah Parris - They Cloned Tyrone



Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea



Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow - The Chosen One



Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton



Will you be watching TUDUM this year? Let us know down below in the comments!