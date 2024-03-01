Both Code 8 Movies Infiltrate Netflix Top 10
Cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell star in the Netflix sci-fi film franchise.
Five years after the release of the first film, the sci-fi franchise Code 8 has made its return to the screen. Cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell star in the movie series, which takes place in a world that features super-powered human beings. Code 8 was released back in 2019 and gained a strong following. This week, the franchise returned with Code 8: Part II, which was released exclusively on Netflix.
It didn't take long for Code 8: Part II to take the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Thursday's edition of the list features the new sequel in the pole position. What may come as a surprise, though, is seeing the first Code 8 also dragged onto the list.
The release of Part II has had an effect on the original Code 8, which has suddenly found itself in the fifth overall spot on Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10.
You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Code 8: Part II
"In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, an ex-criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop."prevnext
2. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa
"A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder."prevnext
3. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
"Unknowingly the heir to a kingdom of mythical sea creatures, a sheltered teen must master her newfound powers and defend the world from an evil threat."prevnext
4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."prevnext
5. Code 8
"In a city where people with superhuman abilities are ostracized, a power-enabled man turns to the criminal underworld in a bit to help his ailing mother."prevnext
6. Dune
"To secure his people's future, a young man travels to a dangerous, resource-rich planet — where malevolent forces push him toward a foreboding destiny."prevnext
7. The Abyss
"As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world's largest underground mine."prevnext
8. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."prevnext
9. Thanksgiving
"One year after a Black Friday tragedy, a ruthless killer stalks Plymouth, Massachusetts to exact revenge — one complicit resident at a time."prevnext
10. Trolls
"When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime."prev