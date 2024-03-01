Both Code 8 Movies Infiltrate Netflix Top 10

Five years after the release of the first film, the sci-fi franchise Code 8 has made its return to the screen. Cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell star in the movie series, which takes place in a world that features super-powered human beings. Code 8 was released back in 2019 and gained a strong following. This week, the franchise returned with Code 8: Part II, which was released exclusively on Netflix.

It didn't take long for Code 8: Part II to take the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Thursday's edition of the list features the new sequel in the pole position. What may come as a surprise, though, is seeing the first Code 8 also dragged onto the list.

The release of Part II has had an effect on the original Code 8, which has suddenly found itself in the fifth overall spot on Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10.

You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!