Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Finds its Way Onto the Netflix Top 10

There are few actors who have seen their movies perform better on Netflix than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We all know how massive Red Notice was when it was released on the streaming service last year, but even older Johnson vehicles have proven to be solid performers once added to Netflix. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has been one of the nice surprise additions throughout the early months of the year, despite being a decade-old adventure sequel with middling reviews. Now another Johnson movie is finding its stride with Netflix subscribers around the globe.

Faster, the 2010 thriller starring Johnson as a hitman working through a list filled with criminals, seems to have been making a big impact on international Netflix audiences. The latest edition of Netflix’s weekly Top 10 movie rankings shows Faster cracking the list, despite not being available on the streaming service here in the United States.

Over the last week, Faster was viewed for a total of 6.85 million hours around the globe, good for eighth overall on the Netflix Top 10 Movies. Given that the movie is 12 years old, and wasn’t a massive hit when it was initially released, it’s pretty safe to assume that the star power of Johnson is helping give Faster a second life on streaming.

Faster was directed Men of Honor and The Hate U Give‘s George Tillman Jr., with a screenplay from Tony Gayton and Joe Gayton. Johnson starred alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Maggie Grace, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Many Netflix users likely recognize Jackson-Cohen from his work with Mike Flanagan, starring in both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Debuting in November 2010, Faster hit theaters to middle-of-the-road reviews from critics (currently a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes). The film didn’t fare too well at the box office, either, earning around $35 million on a budget of $24 million. In the world of streaming, however, Faster seems to be a much better performer.

Do you hope to see Faster added to the Netflix lineup in the United States? Where does it rank amongst your favorite Dwayne Johnson movies? Let us know in the comments!