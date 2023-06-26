Netflix Top 10: Extraction 2 Holds Off Hit New Rom-Com for First Place

The speeding train that is Extraction 2 has yet to slow down, continuing its run of dominance on Netflix. The first Extraction was a massive hit for Netflix back in 2020, and its sequel is once again proving how popular the Chris Hemsworth action franchise can be. Extraction 2 has had a firm grip on the number one movie spot for Netflix since its release. A popular new rom-com wasn't even enough to knock it out of the top spot.

For nearly two weeks, Extraction 2 has held the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, showing every subscriber that logs on exactly which movie is the most popular around. This weekend, Netflix debuted Gabrielle Union's new romantic comedy, The Perfect Find, which potentially posed the first real threat to Extraction 2's reign.

The Perfect Find seems to be getting some solid attention, rising up to the number two overall spot on the Top 10 list, but it couldn't knock Extraction 2 out of the pole position.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!