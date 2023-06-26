Netflix Top 10: Extraction 2 Holds Off Hit New Rom-Com for First Place
The speeding train that is Extraction 2 has yet to slow down, continuing its run of dominance on Netflix. The first Extraction was a massive hit for Netflix back in 2020, and its sequel is once again proving how popular the Chris Hemsworth action franchise can be. Extraction 2 has had a firm grip on the number one movie spot for Netflix since its release. A popular new rom-com wasn't even enough to knock it out of the top spot.
For nearly two weeks, Extraction 2 has held the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, showing every subscriber that logs on exactly which movie is the most popular around. This weekend, Netflix debuted Gabrielle Union's new romantic comedy, The Perfect Find, which potentially posed the first real threat to Extraction 2's reign.
The Perfect Find seems to be getting some solid attention, rising up to the number two overall spot on the Top 10 list, but it couldn't knock Extraction 2 out of the pole position.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Extraction 2
"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."prevnext
2. The Perfect Find
"A fashion editor's career comeback hits a snag when she learns the charming young stranger she's kissed at a party is her new coworker — and her boss' son."prevnext
3. The Mule
"In dire financial straits and estranged from his family, an ornery old horticulturist becomes a delivery driver for a Mexican drug cartel."prevnext
4. Take Care of Maya
"In this documentary, an anguished couple in Florida battles authorities for custody of their ailing daughter after being accused of child abuse."prevnext
5. Extraction
"A hardened gun-for-hire's latest mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he's sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son."prevnext
6. Accepted
"Rejected by every college he applied to, a high school senior invents a fake university that will fool his parents and help his fellow outcasts."prevnext
7. 47 Ronin
"This action-adventure follows the exploits of 47 Samurai warriors who plot to exact revenge on a court official responsible for their master's death."prevnext
8. Make Me Believe
"A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grown-up grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles a childhood crush — and past quibbles."prevnext
9. Through the Window: Across the Sea
"After a year of long-distance, Raquel and Ares reunite on a steamy beach trip. Faced with fresh flirtations and insecurities, will their love prevail?"prevnext
10. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."prev