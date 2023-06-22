These Five HBO Shows May Be Headed to Netflix

Earlier this week came word that Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to license some of HBO's hit TV shows to rival streaming platform, Netflix. In a bid to make money by any means necessary, the company is looking to reach a non-exclusive streaming deal with Netflix. This would mean that some of the titles from HBO's treasure chest will no longer stream just on Max but will also be available elsewhere. At first it wasn't clear which shows that would be and now we have an idea of which HBO shows might be available on another service.

Vulture reports that there are just a few HBO shows that could appear on Netflix, these include: Insecure, the five season comedy created by and starring Issa Rae; Ballers, the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson comedy that also ran for five seasons; Band of Brothers and The Pacific, the Emmy-winning World War II mini-series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks; and Six Feet Under, the Alan Ball-created drama series from the early 2000s.

It's worth noting that the deal for these shows isn't official and is currently only being reported on in the press, there's still time for it to fall through. According to Deadline, the decision to make HBO shows available on another streaming service was one that came from the corporate side of Warner Bros. Discovery. The trade reports that "HBO veterans pushed back against the plan," but in the end the interest of the bottom line won out.

This wouldn't be the first time that HBO shows had managed to find their way to a rival streamer. True Blood, the hit vampire drama from HBO, is available on Hulu in a non-exclusive deal, and HBO previously released versions of comedy series Silicon Valley and True Blood that were edited down so they could air on cable (a practice previously done with Sex and the City, The Sopranos, and Band of Brothers).

Over the past year, as the Warner Bros. Discovery merger concluced and "cost saving measures" began to roll out, some HBO shows have found their way onto other streamers and been removed from Max entirely. All four seasons of Westworld and two seasons of Raised by Wolves are streaming on Roku and Tubi, though only on a Warner Bros.-themed channel. Other shows that can be found on these "FAST" channels (Free ad-supported streaming television), are Lovecraft Country and The Nevers.

