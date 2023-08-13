Netflix Top 10: Gal Gadot's New Thriller Takes Over After Weekend Debut
Heart of Stone has risen to the number one spot of Netflix's daily movie rankings.
It shouldn't be much of a surprise to learn that a new Gal Gadot movie is the most popular film on Netflix. In addition to starring as Wonder Woman in multiple films for DC and Warner Bros., Gadot has already found success on Netflix with 2021's Red Notice, which also starred Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. This weekend, Gadot made her Netflix return with the action-thriller Heart of Stone.
The new movie made its debut on Netflix this past Friday and, despite some rough reactions from critics, has been a quick hit with Netflix subscribers. Heart of Stone immediately rose to the top of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
Sunday's edition of the list features Heart of Stone in the number one overall spot, surpassing all of the other recent hit movies on Netflix. Heart of Stone's success bumped down Untold: Johnny Football, Despicable Me 2, River Wild, and Fatale.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Heart of Stone
"An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon."prevnext
2. Untold: Johnny Football
"This documentary traces the meteoric rise and precipitous fall of football star Johnny Manziel via interviews with friends, coaches and Manziel himself."prevnext
3. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."prevnext
4. River Wild
"A group of whitewater rafters becomes stranded in raging rapids when they're targeted by a saboteur intent on keeping shocking secrets buried."prevnext
5. Safe
"A former cage fighter's rescue of an abducted 12-year-old girl pits them both against Triad gangs, the Russian Mafia and a bunch of corrupt cops."prevnext
6. The Fast and the Furious
"An undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader's sister."prevnext
7. Fatale
"A one-night stand in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a married, successful sports agent when the stranger he cheated with wreaks havoc on his life."prevnext
8. Despicable Me
"A villainous mastermind's plan to steal the moon from the sky veers off course when a trio of orphans looking for a dad capture his heart instead."prevnext
9. Bee Movie
"A worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey sues humans when he learns that they've been stealing bees' nectar all along."prevnext
10. Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
"Next stop: New York! But to get back home, Alex and friends must hitch a ride with a traveling European circus and evade and evil animal-control officer."prev