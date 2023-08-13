Netflix Top 10: Gal Gadot's New Thriller Takes Over After Weekend Debut

It shouldn't be much of a surprise to learn that a new Gal Gadot movie is the most popular film on Netflix. In addition to starring as Wonder Woman in multiple films for DC and Warner Bros., Gadot has already found success on Netflix with 2021's Red Notice, which also starred Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. This weekend, Gadot made her Netflix return with the action-thriller Heart of Stone.

The new movie made its debut on Netflix this past Friday and, despite some rough reactions from critics, has been a quick hit with Netflix subscribers. Heart of Stone immediately rose to the top of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

Sunday's edition of the list features Heart of Stone in the number one overall spot, surpassing all of the other recent hit movies on Netflix. Heart of Stone's success bumped down Untold: Johnny Football, Despicable Me 2, River Wild, and Fatale.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!