Wonder Woman 3: Every Update on Gal Gadot's DC Sequel
Wonder Woman 3 is reportedly not in development in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU.
The landscape of DC adaptations has changed a lot in the past few years, and is headed into yet another new territory now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading DC Studios. As we wait to see the duo's slate of movies and Max-exclusive television shows come to fruition, a number of questions remain — including what elements from DC's previous movie canon might carry over. We already know that elements from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker will continue in the new DC Universe, as will the forthcoming Blue Beetle, with other portrayals potentially on the table as well. But other elements of the saga will be "reset" and recast, beginning with a number of new actors set for the forthcoming film Superman: Legacy.
One particular enigma in that switch has been Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, who has been portrayed by Gal Gadot since 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. In addition to a string of cameo appearances, Gadot has starred as the Princess of Themyscira in two solo movies, and many have expected that she might get to turn that into a trilogy with Wonder Woman 3. While a third Wonder Woman film has been greenlit for years, it has yet to move past the development stage. And although Gadot recently hinted that she is working with Gunn and Safran on her Wonder Woman return, new reports have indicated that isn't the case.
While there's no telling exactly what the future holds, let's look back on the development journey that Wonder Woman 3 has had thus far.
December 10, 2020
In the lead up to 1984, Jenkins revealed that she and comic writer Geoff Johns — who was among the co-writers of the first two installments — had already come up with an outline for a third film's plot.
"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins shared with CinemaBlend's Reelblend podcast. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything. See 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"
December 20, 2020
Just days before 1984's release, Gadot told MTV News that she didn't want a third Wonder Woman film to be another period piece, and would rather have it be set in the present day.
"I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman," Gadot explained. "I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on."
Around the same time, Jenkins hinted that she might not sign on to Wonder Woman 3, after 1984 was the first film in the "Project Popcorn" business model that briefly sent all new Warner Bros. films to the HBO Max streaming service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We'll see what happens. I really don't know," Jenkins told The New York Times. "I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't."
December 27, 2020
Just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 debuted in theaters and on HBO Max, Warner Bros. confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 was greenlit, with Gadot and Jenkins both returning.
"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy, Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement at the time.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jenkins revealed the Wonder Woman 3 was one of "two more stories" she hopes to tell with the character — and also might bring back Barbara Minerva / Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) from 1984, despite her ambiguous fate in the film.
"The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly days before the studio announced her return. "I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it's all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it."
July 6, 2021
While speaking to ComicBook.com on a set visit for The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman movie producer Charles Roven assured that Wonder Woman 3 was being worked on.
"We're starting to put something together," Roven said of Wonder Woman 3. "We're moving in a direction. It's definitely something we're going to want to realize."
October 16, 2021
During 2021's DC FanDome convention, Jenkins and original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter (who cameos in 1984 as a lost Amazon named Asteria) appeared via a video message, confirming once again that Wonder Woman 3 was in the works. Their comments also seemingly insinuated that Carter would reprise her role as Asteria.
"We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins said at the time. "Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she's so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3."
"Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that's so cool," Carter added.
October 21, 2021
Just days later, Gadot also hinted that she would be sharing the screen with Carter in Wonder Woman 3.
"Yes!," Gadot proclaimed to Entertainment Tonight."The most amazing thing, other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots, is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with Patty Jenkins again, and I'm super grateful for that."
December 6, 2021
Jenkins officially stepped down from directing Gadot in a remake of Cleopatra, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland stepping in to take the job. At the time, reports indicated that Jenkins was exiting Cleopatra to focus on Wonder Woman 3, as well as her Star Wars movie Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.
January 6, 2022
While speaking to InStyle, Gadot hinted that it would be "a year and a half or so" until she would begin filming Wonder Woman 3, hypothetically hinting at a production start date in the summer of 2023.
March 31, 2022
Chris Pine, whose Wonder Woman character Steve Trevor was surprisingly (and controversially) resurrected in 1984, shut down the possibility of him returning again for Wonder Woman 3.
"I think poor Steve is dead, but I wish them all the best on the third one," Pine explained to USA Today.
April 19, 2022
While speaking to Forbes, Gadot reiterated that Wonder Woman 3 was actively being worked on.
"We're talking!" Gadot revealed. "We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made."
October 2022
During an appearance at Italy's Matera Film Festival, Jenkins revealed that she'd just written the final scene in Wonder Woman 3's script.
"And so, where I said that I was only going to do one, then oh my god, I have to do two. And then, I find myself saying, 'Oh my god, I'm antsy to do three,' And so, even now I say, that's because I always plan a three-movie arc. There is a story that goes through these different movies as a whole. But even now, I just wrote last week the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, I might be interested to see what happens next. So, you'll never know. They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens. But you'll never know. I have a lot of other films that I'm excited to do as well. And I love Gal Gadot so that makes it better, too."
That same month, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Jenkins would be turning in her "scriptment" immediately. By the end of the month, Gunn and Safran would be confirmed to be leading DC Studios going forward.
December 6, 2022
In an Instagram post celebrating the anniversary of her casting, Gadot teased that the "next chapter" of Wonder Woman's story was on the horizon.
"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."
December 7, 2022
Just a day later, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Wonder Woman 3 had been scrapped, as Gunn and Safran's plans for the DCU came together.
Reports then indicated that Jenkins had left the film following "creative differences" with Warner Bros. executives. According to the reporting, Jenkins had turned in her latest Wonder Woman 3 treatment to Warner Bros. that previous week, and it was not met with a positive response by Warner Bros. Film Group execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. While Gunn and Safran reportedly did not have a role in this Wonder Woman 3 decision, they reportedly also agreed with De Luca and Abdy's feelings about the treatment.
De Luca and Abdy reportedly spoke to Jenkins about the treatment, and asked if she would be interested in pitching "another direction" for the threequel. Jenkins reportedly refused and let the executives, according to one insider, know "that they were wrong, that they didn't understand her, didn't understand the character, didn't understand character arcs and didn't understand what Jenkins was trying to do." This reportedly culminated in her sending De Luca an email ending with the Wikipedia link for "character arc."
December 13, 2022
Jenkins subsequently took to social media to call the previous reports "clickbait", saying that she did not walk away from Wonder Woman 3, and hoped the saga would eventually end on a satisfying note.
"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread," Jenkins wrote. "This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."
Gunn responded to Jenkins' statement with "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."
December 19, 2022
In an Instagram comment, Gunn addressed rumors that Gadot had exited from the role altogether, telling a fan "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal."
January 4, 2023
Gunn then debunked a rumor that Wonder Woman would not be involved at all in his and Safran's DCU slate, flat-out confirming that "it's not true."
January 31, 2023
At a presentation for members of the press, Gunn and Safran announced the first ten projects in their DCU slate — including Paradise Lost, a Max-exclusive prequel series surrounding the Amazons set in the years prior to Wonder Woman's birth. With the franchise "resetting" under this new universe, it was not made clear if Paradise Lost would continue the lore from Jenkins' films.
"This is a Game of Thrones-type story about the atmosphere of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman," Gunn said during a presentation to reporters back in January. "And this involves all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women. It's an origin story of, how did this society women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who's in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it's a really exciting thing."
The very next day, Gunn again told a fan on Instagram that he and Safran "didn't let Gal go."
June 17, 2023
Right after the release of The Flash — which Gadot briefly cameos in — a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she also was included in an alternate ending of the film. The ending reportedly also included Sasha Calle's Supergirl, Henry Cavill's Superman, and Michael Keaton's Batman.
According to the report, Gunn and Safran scrapped that ending, as they "saw that having Cavill and Gadot in the new ending was potentially promising something their plans were not going to deliver."
June 18, 2023
Gadot told Total Film that she felt "empowered" following the cancelation of Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, as it has given her time to work on other projects.
"To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing," Gadot explained. "The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive. I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing."
Two days later, she told Entertainment Tonight that "things are being worked on" with regards to her onscreen future as Wonder Woman, saying, "Things are being worked behind the scenes, and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."
August 2, 2023
In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot revealed that she believes she, Gunn, and Safran are going to collaborate on a third Wonder Woman film.
"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."
In another pre-strike interview subsequently published by Flaunt Magazine, Gadot recounted her meeting with Gunn and Safran, and said that she was promised they'd develop a new film with her.
"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell," she explained to the outlet.
August 10, 2023
And finally, reports revealed that Wonder Woman 3 is not in the works at Gunn and Safran's DC Studios. The duo reportedly do not have plans "at this time" to develop a Wonder Woman project in their new DC Universe, outside of the already-announced Paradise Lost.