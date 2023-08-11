Wonder Woman 3: Every Update on Gal Gadot's DC Sequel

December 10, 2020 In the lead up to 1984, Jenkins revealed that she and comic writer Geoff Johns — who was among the co-writers of the first two installments — had already come up with an outline for a third film's plot. "I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins shared with CinemaBlend's Reelblend podcast. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything. See 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?" prevnext

December 27, 2020 Just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 debuted in theaters and on HBO Max, Warner Bros. confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 was greenlit, with Gadot and Jenkins both returning. "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy, Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement at the time. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jenkins revealed the Wonder Woman 3 was one of "two more stories" she hopes to tell with the character — and also might bring back Barbara Minerva / Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) from 1984, despite her ambiguous fate in the film. "The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly days before the studio announced her return. "I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it's all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it."

December 6, 2021 Jenkins officially stepped down from directing Gadot in a remake of Cleopatra, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland stepping in to take the job. At the time, reports indicated that Jenkins was exiting Cleopatra to focus on Wonder Woman 3, as well as her Star Wars movie Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

January 6, 2022 While speaking to InStyle, Gadot hinted that it would be "a year and a half or so" until she would begin filming Wonder Woman 3, hypothetically hinting at a production start date in the summer of 2023.

April 19, 2022 While speaking to Forbes, Gadot reiterated that Wonder Woman 3 was actively being worked on. "We're talking!" Gadot revealed. "We're actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it's all wheels are working and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it's made."

December 6, 2022 In an Instagram post celebrating the anniversary of her casting, Gadot teased that the "next chapter" of Wonder Woman's story was on the horizon. "On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

December 13, 2022 Jenkins subsequently took to social media to call the previous reports "clickbait", saying that she did not walk away from Wonder Woman 3, and hoped the saga would eventually end on a satisfying note. "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread," Jenkins wrote. "This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me." Gunn responded to Jenkins' statement with "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

January 4, 2023 Gunn then debunked a rumor that Wonder Woman would not be involved at all in his and Safran's DCU slate, flat-out confirming that "it's not true."

January 31, 2023 At a presentation for members of the press, Gunn and Safran announced the first ten projects in their DCU slate — including Paradise Lost, a Max-exclusive prequel series surrounding the Amazons set in the years prior to Wonder Woman's birth. With the franchise "resetting" under this new universe, it was not made clear if Paradise Lost would continue the lore from Jenkins' films. "This is a Game of Thrones-type story about the atmosphere of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman," Gunn said during a presentation to reporters back in January. "And this involves all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women. It's an origin story of, how did this society women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who's in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it's a really exciting thing." The very next day, Gunn again told a fan on Instagram that he and Safran "didn't let Gal go."

June 17, 2023 Right after the release of The Flash — which Gadot briefly cameos in — a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she also was included in an alternate ending of the film. The ending reportedly also included Sasha Calle's Supergirl, Henry Cavill's Superman, and Michael Keaton's Batman. According to the report, Gunn and Safran scrapped that ending, as they "saw that having Cavill and Gadot in the new ending was potentially promising something their plans were not going to deliver."