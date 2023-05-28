Another DreamWorks Movie Rising Through the Netflix Top 10
At this point, it should no longer be a surprise to see DreamWorks Animation movies making big waves on Netflix. Films like Shrek and Kung Fu Panda have always performed well on the service, but so have the studio's lesser-known movies. Shark Tale, Over the Hedge, and Turbo have all spent some time on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the course of the past year, proving just how well DreamWorks films do when added to Netflix. This week, another one of the studios titles is making some waves on Netflix's most-watched list.
The Boss Baby has been climbing its way up the Netflix movie ladder over the weekend, becoming one of the most popular films on the service. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features 2017's The Boss Baby as the fourth-most popular movie on all of Netflix, trailing only Missing, The Son, and The Mother.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Missing
"When June's mother and her new boyfriend don't return from a trip to Columbia, the tech-savvy teenager undertakes her own online investigation.
2. The Son
"Building a life with a new family following a divorce, an overachieving father faces new obstacles when his troubled teenage son moves in with them."
3. The Mother
"A military-trained assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge."
4. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
5. A Man Called Otto
"Enraged by the world and hardened by grief, a cranky retiree plots his own demise but is foiled when a lively young family bursts into his life."
6. Dirty Grandpa
"As his wedding approaches, a stuffy lawyer endures a road trip with his newly widowed grandfather, who turns out to be a man of surprising appetites.
7. Mother's Day
"In this suspenseful action thriller, a former NATO agent pursues a group of gangsters after they abduct her teenage son."
8. Ted
"A hard-partying, foul-mouthed teddy bear come to life threatens to derail his human companion's attempts to enter adulthood and marry his girlfriend."
9. Blood & Gold
"Robert Maaser, Marie Hacke, Florian Schmidtke and Jordis Trebel star with German Film Award winner Alexander Scheer in this Western-inspired war drama."
10. Victim/Suspect
"They didn't lie to the authorities — the authorities lied to them. A journalist discovers sex crime cases where women recanted their statements after lengthy interrogations and deceptive practices, while suspects were barely investigated."