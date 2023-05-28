Another DreamWorks Movie Rising Through the Netflix Top 10

At this point, it should no longer be a surprise to see DreamWorks Animation movies making big waves on Netflix. Films like Shrek and Kung Fu Panda have always performed well on the service, but so have the studio's lesser-known movies. Shark Tale, Over the Hedge, and Turbo have all spent some time on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the course of the past year, proving just how well DreamWorks films do when added to Netflix. This week, another one of the studios titles is making some waves on Netflix's most-watched list.

The Boss Baby has been climbing its way up the Netflix movie ladder over the weekend, becoming one of the most popular films on the service. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features 2017's The Boss Baby as the fourth-most popular movie on all of Netflix, trailing only Missing, The Son, and The Mother.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!