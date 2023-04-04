Fan-Favorite DreamWorks Animated Movies Making Waves in Netflix Top 10
Over the years, films like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, and even Turbo have proven that Netflix subscribers love to watch DreamWorks movies. The DreamWorks Animation films that get added to Netflix's roster always tend to do well, no matter how obscure they are or how much they made (or didn't make) at the box office.
The start of April saw a couple of oft-forgotten DreamWorks movies get added to Netflix. Shark Tale, the 2004 movie starring Will Smith and Robert De Niro, was recently added to the service, alongside Over the Hedge, the 2006 DreamWorks production starring Bruce Willis.
Neither of these movies are among the biggest or most notable DreamWorks Animation movies, but Netflix subscribers are still showing them a lot of love. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Shark Tale in the third overall spot, while Over the Hedge lands in sixth. Both movies are gaining popularity on Netflix, nearly two decades after their release.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."
2. The Bourne Legacy
"Following the Jason Bourne debacle, the CIA finds itself dealing with a familiar threat when another estranged operative surfaces."
3. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."
4. The Thing (2011)
"After discovering an alien life form in Antarctic Ice, a team of scientists descends into paranoia as they realize the creature is awake and among them."
5. Murder Mystery
"On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire's yacht."
6. Over the Hedge
"A clever raccoon leads a crew of forest creatures into the suburbs to find food — but the humans who live there aren't having it. The battle is on!"
7. Diary of a Mad Black Woman
"After her husband kicks her our of their Atlanta mansion and moves another woman in, Helen finds help — and revenge advice — from her grandmother, Madea."
8. Hotel Transylvania
"Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an overprotective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter."
9. American Hustle
"In this fictionalization of a true story, a con man and his lover assist an eccentric FBI agent in exposing corruption in Congress in the early 1980s."
10. Kill Boksoon
"At work, she's a renowned assassin. At home, she's a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That's easy. It's parenting that's the hard part."