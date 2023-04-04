Fan-Favorite DreamWorks Animated Movies Making Waves in Netflix Top 10

Over the years, films like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, and even Turbo have proven that Netflix subscribers love to watch DreamWorks movies. The DreamWorks Animation films that get added to Netflix's roster always tend to do well, no matter how obscure they are or how much they made (or didn't make) at the box office.

The start of April saw a couple of oft-forgotten DreamWorks movies get added to Netflix. Shark Tale, the 2004 movie starring Will Smith and Robert De Niro, was recently added to the service, alongside Over the Hedge, the 2006 DreamWorks production starring Bruce Willis.

Neither of these movies are among the biggest or most notable DreamWorks Animation movies, but Netflix subscribers are still showing them a lot of love. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Shark Tale in the third overall spot, while Over the Hedge lands in sixth. Both movies are gaining popularity on Netflix, nearly two decades after their release.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!