Under-the Radar Ryan Reynolds Movie Lands in Netflix Top 10

Films from DreamWorks Animation tend to do rather well on Netflix when they make their way to the streaming service. Whether it's a Trolls movie or a film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, DreamWorks titles are consistently strong performers for Netflix, and that even extends to movies that never got the sequel treatment. Turbo, the 2013 animated adventure starring Ryan Reynolds, has once again found itself racing up the Netflix charts.

Turbo tells the story of a snail who dreams of becoming a professional race car driver. A freak accident gives him a set of speedy powers that allow him to try and make his dream come true. Reynolds leads the cast that also includes Paul Giamatti, Maya Rudolph, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Turbo returning to the ranks for the first time in quite a while. The daily rotating list currently features Turbo as the seventh-biggest movie on Netflix.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!