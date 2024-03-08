Under-the Radar Ryan Reynolds Movie Lands in Netflix Top 10
DreamWorks Animation's Turbo is once again amongst Netflix's most popular films.
Films from DreamWorks Animation tend to do rather well on Netflix when they make their way to the streaming service. Whether it's a Trolls movie or a film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, DreamWorks titles are consistently strong performers for Netflix, and that even extends to movies that never got the sequel treatment. Turbo, the 2013 animated adventure starring Ryan Reynolds, has once again found itself racing up the Netflix charts.
Turbo tells the story of a snail who dreams of becoming a professional race car driver. A freak accident gives him a set of speedy powers that allow him to try and make his dream come true. Reynolds leads the cast that also includes Paul Giamatti, Maya Rudolph, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Turbo returning to the ranks for the first time in quite a while. The daily rotating list currently features Turbo as the seventh-biggest movie on Netflix.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Spaceman
"Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on the ship."
2. Code 8: Part II
"In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, an ex-criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop."
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
4. Think Like a Man Too
"A romantic wedding weekend in Las Vegas goes awry when the men and women attempt to outdo each other in a raucous night of debauchery."
5. Noah
"After a pious man receives a vision of an apocalyptic flood sent by God, he begins building an ark large enough for his family and pairs of every animal."
6. 27 Dresses
"Jane, a bridesmaid dozens of times but never the bride, faces a new dilemma when she agrees to plan her sister's wedding to the man she secretly loves."
7. Turbo
"A speed-obsessed snail who dreams of being the world's greatest race car driver gets his chance when an accident imbues him with high-octane speed."
8. Code 8
"In a city where people with superhuman abilities are ostracized, a power-enabled man turns to the criminal underworld in a bit to help his ailing mother."
9. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
"Unknowingly the heir to a kingdom of mythical sea creatures, a sheltered teen must master her newfound powers and defend the world from an evil threat."
10. Fear
"An impressionable teenager falls for a dreamy older guy from the wrong side of the tracks — only to discover he's actually the stuff of nightmares."