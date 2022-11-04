Netflix Top 10: One of 2022's Biggest Animated Movies Jumps to #1

As is common practice with Netflix's Daily Top 10, the most recently added content is dominating the list, but one movie that recently appeared on the service has catapulted all the way to the top spot. DreamWorks Animation Studios' The Bad Guys arrived on Netflix just two days ago in the post-Halloween haze, and has immediately landed on the Top 10 at the #1 position, jumping ahead of every other feature film on the streamer, including some of their originals. It's also noteworthy that The Bad Guys is one of several animated movies in the Netflix Top 10, showing the hold that such content maintains on Netflix subscribers (and their kids)

Based on the children's graphic novel by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys stars Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, as in "The Big Bad," leading a crew that includes Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, and Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha. The film grossed nearly $250 million at the global box office with the filmmakers hoping for a sequel. The Bad Guys is officially described as follows:

"Basking in the glory of their success, Mr Wolf's notorious Bad Guys are unequalled in thievery. However, all good things must come to an end, and for the first time in a long while, someone manages to outsmart the city's most-wanted villains during an audacious heist. Now, as charm alone isn't going to cut it, the humiliated crime squad must do the unthinkable: rehabilitate for freedom's sake and give goodness a second chance. However, can a leopard change its spots? What will it take the unrepentant Bad Guys to become law-abiding citizens?" Check out the current Netflix Top 10 below.

(Cover photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)