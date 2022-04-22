The Bad Guys To Remain Atop the Box Office

The Bad Guys will remain on top of the box office in its second weekend, showing the continued strength of family films at the box office. Likewise, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the previous family-friendly chart-topper, remains in second place for another weekend. Troubled Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore remains in third place in its third weekend at the box office, while midrange critical favorites The Northman, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent make up the middle of this week's chart. The Bad Guys is an animated film about criminals caught and forced to try to turn their lives around. Its voice cast includes Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz, Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, and Craig Robinson. The film has been a hit with critics, garnering an 85% "certified fresh" score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Here's the critical consensus: "Fast-paced, funny, and full of colorful visual appeal, The Bad Guys is good news for audiences seeking options the whole family can enjoy." What do you think? Let us know in the comments. This weekend's complete list of top 10 films at the box office follows.

1. The Bad Guys (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $14.4 million

$14.4 million Total: $42.7 million

After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good. Pierre Perifel directs The Bad Guys from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen, inspired by the children's book series by Aaron Blabey. The film's voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $9.7 million

$9.7 million Total: $159.3 million

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Jeff Fowler directs Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from a script written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The film stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey.

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $7.5 million

$7.5 million Total: $78.8 million

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. David Yates directed Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from a screenplay written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

4. The Northman (Photo: Focus Features) Week Two

Weekend: $6 million

$6 million Total: $22.4 million

Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy's mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. He soon meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow -- save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father. Robert Eggers direct The Northman from a script he co-wrote with Sjón, based on the legend of Amleth. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once (Photo: A24) Week Five

Weekend : $5.3 million

: $5.3 million Total: $35.2 million When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

6. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Two

Weekend: $3.6 million

$3.6 million Total: $13.1 million

Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones. Tom Gormican directed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The film stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish.

7. The Lost City (Photo: Paramount) Week Six

Weekend: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Total: $90.4 million

Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Aaron and Adam Nee directed The Lost City from a screenplay they co-wrote with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, from Seth Gordon's story. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.

8. Memory (Photo: Open Road Films) Opening Weekend

Total: $3.1 million When Alex, an expert assassin, refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, he becomes a target. FBI agents and Mexican intelligence are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex. With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing: he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. Alex must question his every action and whom he can ultimately trust. Martin Campbell directs Memory from a screenplay by Dario Scardapane, remaking the Belgian film The Alzheimer Case based on the novel De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts. The movie stars Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Harold Torres, Taj Atwal, and Ray Fearon. prevnext

9. Acharya (Photo: Prime Media) Opening Weekend

Total: $2 million A Naxalite sets out to clean up corruption in a temple town. Koratala Siva directed Acharya. It stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde.