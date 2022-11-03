Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released

After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.

It's worth noting that, as per usual with Netflix's ratings, the Top 10 is largely populated with the newest content. As of this writing DAHMER is getting close to being six weeks old, which is practically ancient in the age of streaming and binge watches. Not only did new seasons of Big Mouth and Drink Masters, but the final episodes of Love is Blind season three were released along with new thriller series Inside Man and a new fantasy-drama.

As of this writing, Dahmer was watched over 856,220,000 hours in its first 28 days of release, with only Stranger Things season four having been watched more. Check out the current Top 10 TV shows on Netflix below.