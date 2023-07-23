They Cloned Tyrone Takes Top Spot on Netflix Top 10 After Busy Movie Weekend

At the box office, the movie conversation this weekend is all about the blockbuster duo of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two event films that fueled one another to big screen history. On Netflix, a different title has headlined the biggest movie weekend of the year. The film is They Cloned Tyrone, the feature directorial debut from filmmaker Juel Taylor, and it has been a quick hit in the world of streaming.

They Cloned Tyrone is a conspiracy thriller starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. After waiting quite a while for its release, the movie had a limited theatrical release last week where it debuted to rave reviews. On Friday, it was added to Netflix's lineup and shot straight to the top of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features They Cloned Tyrone in the number one overall spot, dethroning Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. It looks like not everyone spent their entire weekend at their local movie theater, or they at least set aside enough time to check out Netflix's newest movie as well.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movie rankings below!