They Cloned Tyrone Takes Top Spot on Netflix Top 10 After Busy Movie Weekend
John Boyega's conspiracy thriller is Netflix's next big hit.
At the box office, the movie conversation this weekend is all about the blockbuster duo of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two event films that fueled one another to big screen history. On Netflix, a different title has headlined the biggest movie weekend of the year. The film is They Cloned Tyrone, the feature directorial debut from filmmaker Juel Taylor, and it has been a quick hit in the world of streaming.
They Cloned Tyrone is a conspiracy thriller starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. After waiting quite a while for its release, the movie had a limited theatrical release last week where it debuted to rave reviews. On Friday, it was added to Netflix's lineup and shot straight to the top of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features They Cloned Tyrone in the number one overall spot, dethroning Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. It looks like not everyone spent their entire weekend at their local movie theater, or they at least set aside enough time to check out Netflix's newest movie as well.
You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movie rankings below!
1. They Cloned Tyrone
"An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy."
2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
"When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet."
3. The Out-Laws
"When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws."
4. Ride Along
"When his motormouthed future brother-in-law enters the police academy, a veteran Atlanta cop takes him on a ride-along that he quickly comes to regret."
5. Bird Box Barcelona
"As a mysterious force decimates humanity, a sinister new threat grows in this Barcelona-set film that expands the story of the blockbuster Bird Box."
6. Unknown: Cave of Bones
"Scientists examine underground clues from over 250,000 years ago that raise questions about our early relatives — and what it truly means to be human."
7. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
"Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotize their humorless principal into thinking he's an undies-adorning superhero."
8. The Deepest Breath
"Bonded by their love of freediving, a record-setting champion and a heroic safety driver try to make history with a remarkable feat, ready to risk it all."
9. 65
"After surviving a crash landing, an astronaut and his passenger must outlast the perils of prehistoric Earth to reach their only hope for escape."
10. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."