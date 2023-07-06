Netflix Top 10: Titanic Rising Quickly After Return to Service
New acquisitions have been dominating the Netflix Top 10 as of late, moving past hit originals like Extraction 2 and Run Rabbit Run after making their debuts (or returns) on the service. The Channing Tatum-starring White House Down made an appropriate climb to the top of the charts on the 4th of July, while Bridesmaids has been all over the list for the last week or so. Now, it's James Cameron's hit film Titanic making the swift climb up Netflix's ladder.
Titanic, once the biggest movie of all time, has never faded in popularity with fans. There's even one dedicate follower of the film trying to collect as many copies of Titanic on VHS as they possibly can. Needless to say, that popularity has translated well to Netflix.
Cameron's hit drama came back to Netflix recently and has been rapidly climbing the movie charts. On July 4th, the film was in 10th place on the service. Two days later, the Netflix Top 10 Movies list featured Titanic in fourth place, showing just how quickly it's catching on with subscribers. This successful run for Titanic comes as one of Cameron's other all-time box office hits, Avatar: The Way of Water, is dominating the streaming world for Disney+ and Max.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. White House Down
"When violent mercenaries take over the White House, a Capitol police officer springs into action to save his daughter and get the president to safety."
2. Run Rabbit Run
"A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter's claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family's painful past."
3. WHAM!
"Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from '70s best buds to '80s pop icons."
4. Titanic
"On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes."
5. Nimona
"A knight famed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?"
6. Annihilation
"When her husband vanishes during a secret mission, biologist Lena joins and expedition into a mysterious region sealed off by the U.S. government."
7. The Huntsman: Winter's War
"After a devastating betrayal, kindhearted queen Freya unleashes wicked powers and wages war against love, which warriors Eric and Sara fall victim to."
8. Bridesmaids
"Determined to outdo an overbearing bridesmaid, an inept but well-meaning maid of honor nearly ruins her best friend's wedding in this edgy comedy."
9. Extraction 2
"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."
10. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
"Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid in this documentary."