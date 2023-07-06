Netflix Top 10: Titanic Rising Quickly After Return to Service

New acquisitions have been dominating the Netflix Top 10 as of late, moving past hit originals like Extraction 2 and Run Rabbit Run after making their debuts (or returns) on the service. The Channing Tatum-starring White House Down made an appropriate climb to the top of the charts on the 4th of July, while Bridesmaids has been all over the list for the last week or so. Now, it's James Cameron's hit film Titanic making the swift climb up Netflix's ladder.

Titanic, once the biggest movie of all time, has never faded in popularity with fans. There's even one dedicate follower of the film trying to collect as many copies of Titanic on VHS as they possibly can. Needless to say, that popularity has translated well to Netflix.

Cameron's hit drama came back to Netflix recently and has been rapidly climbing the movie charts. On July 4th, the film was in 10th place on the service. Two days later, the Netflix Top 10 Movies list featured Titanic in fourth place, showing just how quickly it's catching on with subscribers. This successful run for Titanic comes as one of Cameron's other all-time box office hits, Avatar: The Way of Water, is dominating the streaming world for Disney+ and Max.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!