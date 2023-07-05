Channing Tatum Movie Appropriately Takes Over Netflix on July 4th

Action has reigned supreme on Netflix for the last few weeks, with Chris Hemsworth's hit action sequel Extraction 2 leading the streamer's movie charts nearly every day since its release. On Tuesday, the 4th of July, a different action movie has taken over the top spot on the list, one that is very fitting for the holiday. Channing Tatum's White House Down is currently the number one movie on Netflix.

White House Down is a 2013 action thriller from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich. It follows a capitol police officer (Tatum) who tries to save his daughter and protect the president when terrorists attack. If you recall, White House Down came out around the same time as Olympus Has Fallen, a movie with a very similar plot.

Tatum and Emmerich's thriller was just added to Netflix's streaming lineup this month and is already making a big impact. The timing of 4th of July certainly adds to the film's popularity at the moment.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!