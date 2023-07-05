Channing Tatum Movie Appropriately Takes Over Netflix on July 4th
Action has reigned supreme on Netflix for the last few weeks, with Chris Hemsworth's hit action sequel Extraction 2 leading the streamer's movie charts nearly every day since its release. On Tuesday, the 4th of July, a different action movie has taken over the top spot on the list, one that is very fitting for the holiday. Channing Tatum's White House Down is currently the number one movie on Netflix.
White House Down is a 2013 action thriller from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich. It follows a capitol police officer (Tatum) who tries to save his daughter and protect the president when terrorists attack. If you recall, White House Down came out around the same time as Olympus Has Fallen, a movie with a very similar plot.
Tatum and Emmerich's thriller was just added to Netflix's streaming lineup this month and is already making a big impact. The timing of 4th of July certainly adds to the film's popularity at the moment.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. White House Down
"When violent mercenaries take over the White House, a Capitol police officer springs into action to save his daughter and get the president to safety."
2. Run Rabbit Run
"A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter's claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family's painful past."
3. Extraction 2
"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."
4. Bridesmaids
"Determined to outdo an overbearing Bridesmaid, an inept but well-meaning maid of honor nearly ruins her best friend's wedding in this edgy comedy."
5. Nimona
"A knight famed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?"
6. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
"Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid in this documentary."
7. The Huntsman: Winter's War
"After a devastating betrayal, kindhearted queen Freya unleashes wicked powers and wages war against love, which warriors Eric and Sara fall victim to."
8. Little Man
"A man is so eager to become a dad that he'll believe anything, including the notion that a baby-faced thief on the lam is really an abandoned toddler."
9. Annihilation
"When her husband vanishes during a secret mission, biologist Lena joins and expedition into a mysterious region sealed off by the U.S. government."
10. Titanic
"On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes."