Fan-Favorite Vin Diesel Franchise Takes Multiple Spots in Netflix Top 10

Fast & Furious may be the franchise that Vin Diesel is most well known for, but a different series of films led by the Diesel are currently having another moment in the spotlight. The Riddick franchise, from director David Twohy, was recently added to Netflix in its entirety. All three films in the cult-favorite series are now streaming on the biggest service in the country, and they’re all finding new fans amongst Netflix’s subscribers.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features all three Riddick films, showing just how popular the franchise is with Netflix users. Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Rddick are all present in Monday’s lineup of the biggest films on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For years, fans have been calling for a fourth Riddick movie to get made. As of last month, Riddick 4 is moving forward with Diesel, and this performance on Netflix is showing exactly why. There’s still a lot of love for this series.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Dragged Across Concrete

“Suspended without pay for using excessive force, two cops in need of a new source of income turn to the criminal underworld.”

2. Luther: The Fallen Sun

“Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.”

3. The Magician’s Elephant

“A determined boy accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant — and the chance to chase his destiny.”

4. Riddick

“Left for dead on a lonely planet, fugitive Riddick activates an emergency beacon that could either save his life — or attract deadly alien mercenaries.”

5. Noise

“After moving his family into his childhood home, a man’s investigation into a local factory accident connected to his father unveils dark family secrets.”

6. Kick-Ass 2

“Four years after retiring, Kick-Ass makes a comeback to take down a new supervillain, while Hit Girl faces a truly daunting challenge: high school.”

7. The Chronicles of Riddick

“While caught in the middle of a galactic war waged by the leader of an evil sect, escaped convict Riddick must rescue an old friend from prison.”

8. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

“Featuring interviews with performers, activists and past employees, this documentary offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub.”

9. Pitch Black

“After crash-landing on a desolate planet, a pilot and her passengers, one of whom is a convicted killer, must fend off a race of carnivorous aliens.”

10. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

“After her triumph in the Hunger Games. Katniss Everdeen travels through the districts on a ‘Victory Tour’ while a rebellion gathers steam around her.”