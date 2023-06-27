Extraction 2 Continues to Dominate Netflix Top 10, Leading Both Movies and TV

To say Extraction 2 has been a hit for Netflix would be a major understatement. The high-octane action sequel is picking up right where its predecessor left off, dominating viewership for Netflix for what could be an extended period of time. On Tuesday, Netflix released the data for its biggest titles last week, and Extraction 2 was the biggest movie on the entire service. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise. What may be surprising, however, is that Extraction was the number one overall title throughout the week, earning even more viewership than Netflix's TV shows.

From June 19th to June 25th, Extraction 2 racked up 42.2 million "views," according to Netflix, with more than 87 million total hours watched. That was enough to top even the new season of Black Mirror, which was viewed for over 60 million hours. The first Extraction, one of Netflix's most-watched movies of all time, rose back up the charts with the release of its sequel. It was the second most-watched film of the week, with more than 27 million hours.

Extraction 2's 21-Minute Action Scene

A big reason for the hype surrounding Extraction 2 is a 21-minute action scene that is cut and shot to appear as a single take. The scene takes place early in the film, as Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake breaks a family out of a Georgian prison.

Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave recently spoke to IGN about how the breathtaking sequence came together, and how difficult it was to pull off with mostly physical effects.

"The rehearsal process [for the oner] was four or five months from conception to finding the locations," said Hargrave. "Mapping out the path, and then getting the actors doing all their moves. Then shooting, it took 29 days, I believe, to complete."

The extended action sequence includes a bit in which Tyler Rake is briefly lit on fire. That wasn't added on digitally; Hemsworth actually caught fire for the scene, and the choreography had to be meticulously planned so that he could put it out in the middle of the fight.

"Seven or eight takes we had," Hemsworth explained. "It was fun. As soon as my arm lit up, it was 'Action!' Because it would burn for probably 15 seconds or something, and by the end of that little sequence of punches and kicks and so on, if the fire wasn't out, my instructions were to pat it out myself. It felt cool. It felt fun."

Extraction 3 Officially Moving Forward at Netflix

Given the success of both Extraction movies, and the tease at the end of Extraction 2, many assumed that a third film would be on the way. Fortunately, Netflix has already made things official.

During this year's Netflix TUDUM fan event, Hemsworth and Hargrave confirmed to fans around the world that Extraction 3 is moving forward at Netflix. No other details have been made available at this time.