Widely Panned Family Movie Has Inexplicably Conquered Netflix Top 10
2017's live-action Woody Woodpecker movie has mysteriously risen to the top of Netflix's film rankings.
There's a new number one movie on Netflix, and it's arguably one of the biggest surprises at the top of Netflix's movie charts in some time. For the last couple of days, the Netflix Top 10 Movie list has been led by a 2017 live-action/animation hybrid adaptation of Woody Woodpecker. The classic cartoon was given a new movie a few years ago but it never even hit theaters in the United States, and was widely panned by those who saw it.
The Woody Woodpecker movie got a theatrical release in Brazil in October 2017. Several months later, in February 2018, the film was released on home video, VOD, and on Netflix here in the United States and Canada. The release flew very under the radar more than five years ago. For some reason, fans are now finding Woody Woodpecker on the service and families around the country are giving it a shot.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 features Woody Woodpecker in the number one overall spot, beating out movies like Snitch, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and Love Again. There's no telling exactly why the film has had a resurgence all of a sudden, but something is clearly going its way.
You can check out a full rundown of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Woody Woodpecker
"A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home."prevnext
2. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."prevnext
3. Snitch
"Hoping to reduce his teenage son's mandatory 10-year federal prison sentence, a suburban father goes undercover to take down a violent drug dealer."prevnext
4. Dredd
"Enforcing the law in a violent dystopian society, Judge Dredd and a new trainee fight their way through a tower block to bring down a drug boss."prevnext
5. Basic
"When an Army training mission goes horribly wrong during a hurricane in Panama, a former Ranger tried to unravel conflicting accounts of what happened."prevnext
6. The Eagle
"With only one ally, an injured Roman warrior bent on restoring his family name sets off on a quest to find his missing father's legion and lost emblem."prevnext
7. Love Again
"Still grieving her fiancee's death, an artist texts her deepest thoughts to his phone and forms a bond with the man who receives them by chance."prevnext
8. Don't Worry Darling
"In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife's life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions."prevnext
9. Killers
"After a whirlwind romance, Jen and Spencer settle into married life — until Spencer's secret past as a hit man shakes up their suburban bliss."prevnext
10. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
"Tens of thousands of former Boy Scouts have come forward with claims of sexual abuse. How did such a massive cover-up happen?"prev