Widely Panned Family Movie Has Inexplicably Conquered Netflix Top 10

There's a new number one movie on Netflix, and it's arguably one of the biggest surprises at the top of Netflix's movie charts in some time. For the last couple of days, the Netflix Top 10 Movie list has been led by a 2017 live-action/animation hybrid adaptation of Woody Woodpecker. The classic cartoon was given a new movie a few years ago but it never even hit theaters in the United States, and was widely panned by those who saw it.

The Woody Woodpecker movie got a theatrical release in Brazil in October 2017. Several months later, in February 2018, the film was released on home video, VOD, and on Netflix here in the United States and Canada. The release flew very under the radar more than five years ago. For some reason, fans are now finding Woody Woodpecker on the service and families around the country are giving it a shot.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 features Woody Woodpecker in the number one overall spot, beating out movies like Snitch, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and Love Again. There's no telling exactly why the film has had a resurgence all of a sudden, but something is clearly going its way.

You can check out a full rundown of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!