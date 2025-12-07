Netflix Users Have 2 Days To Watch 2 Of The Most Painfully Underrated Comedies of the Decade

It almost feels like a crime that these two movies are leaving Netflix just before the holiday, critics’ rating be damned. Both are raunchy, campy, and downright dumb at times—but also just plain hilarious, with a cast that is absolutely no slouches in the comedy department.

Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2 are getting booted from Netflix as of 12/9, which means you only have two days left to watch them. Both movies really are as ridiculous as they sound, with the first centering around Brad Whitaker (Will Ferrell), a softie radio executive who wants to be the best possible stepfather to his wife’s (Linda Cardellini) two children. When her cooler and more rugged ex, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg), comes back into their lives, Brad’s feeling of insecurity quickly develops into an inferiority complex—leading to all sorts of chaos and shenanigans. The second movie is equally as silly, with Dusty and Brad teaming up to bring a perfect Christmas to their kids. But their still-new friendship is put to the test when their dads show up to cause even more chaos.

They’re A Ratings Nightmare, But Absolutely Worth A Watch

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg have a surprising amount of chemistry that totally carries the movie forward, even if the plot (a word used loosely) doesn’t fully commit to the inherent silliness and satirical nature of the movie. While it only managed to pull a 30% rating on the Tomatometer, not all the reviews were terrible. Sarah Michelle Fetters of MovieFreak says, “It’s Ferrell and Wahlberg who keep this engine revving like it does, a statement that shouldn’t come as a shock for all of those who watched the pair’s 2010 hit The Other Guys.” An audience member gave it 4 stars, saying, “Don’t take the movie seriously, and it’s a good, funny adult Christmas movie. Not as funny as The Other Guys, but worth watching.”

As for the sequel, the cleverly named Daddy’s Home 2, the rating was even worse—a whopping 21%. “While a lighter touch might have actually made great strides in making these characters appear to act like functioning human beings, instead the movie repeatedly goes for the obvious, cheap laugh, rarely resulting in actual laughter,” says critic Steven Prokopy of Third Coast Review. But Rich Cline of ContractMusic disagrees, stating, “Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story that’s funny but never particularly clever. It’s an enjoyable bit of escapist entertainment, mixing some sharp gags in between the more obvious jokes.”

As long as you don’t go into either film looking for anything groundbreaking, you’re in for a stupidly silly good time. And what more could you want during the holidays?

