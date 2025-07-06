This Box-Office Flop Is the Greatest Comedy of the 21st Century

Theatrically released comedies are extremely rare nowadays. With 2025’s The Naked Gun attempting to revitalize the straightforward comedy, it seems like there may be a resurgence. What comedy films have against them is that they rarely do well at the box office, even the great ones like No Hard Feelings and Bottoms. Recently, people reserve the theatrical experience for big blockbusters or family films. Because of this, comedies have a much harder time receiving a theatrical release. 2016’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping fell victim to the box office flop, earning a criminal $9-million worldwide on a $20-million budget.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is extremely undeserving of its box-office performance. Not only is it one of the best movies of 2016, but it also stands as the greatest comedy of the 21st century. From its hilarious songs to its depiction of fame in the modern day, the film will stand the test of time.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping Gets Parody Right

Films like Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and This Is Spinal Tap have successfully mastered the music parody, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping replicates their success better than all the others. Coming from a comedic background, the team behind the Lonely Island band comes up with the most bonkers, yet somehow catchy songs in recent memory. From toxic masculinity songs like “Equal Rights” or egotistical ballads like “I’m So Humble,” the songs elevate the film from being just another music mockumentary.

Although Connor4Real is simply a caricature of what Andy Samberg is like in real life, he is still excellent here. His personality might be cringy and selfish, but Samberg’s natural charisma makes the character way more likable. The way he captures celebrity culture is simultaneously hilarious and unsettling, as it mimics the awful behavior of the “elite.” His singing voice may not blow anyone away, but his charm makes the character one of the most memorable in recent history.

One of the standout elements of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is the celebrity cameos. Cameos can sometimes be used as an easy gimmick to hook the viewer, but the way they are used in this film is perfect. Whether it’s a musician praising Connor’s work as the best piece of media to exist, or comedic actors putting on bizarre performances for one scene, the film uses famous people to drive the story in the most hilarious and satisfying fashion seen in a comedy.

Satire Is a Hard Genre to Sell

Most satires in recent memory are highly controversial. Films like Don’t Look Up and Jojo Rabbit may have earned Oscar nominations, but they also drew criticism from many viewers. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping stands out as one of the better satires of recent memory because it doesn’t take itself seriously whatsoever. Even the dramatic bits, like the Style Boyz breaking up and getting back together, are taken as a joke. This clear vision of the film makes for one of the most well-rounded experiences in a comedy.

Despite its $20-million budget, the film boasts numerous standout technical elements. The concert sequences are all shot at actual venues, which makes for a more compelling experience compared to what a green screen can offer. There are times when visual effects are used, such as Connor playing the drums as a baby. However, it is slyly used for comedic effect rather than a realistic portrayal. In addition to all the actors and musicians who appeared in the film, it is impressive what the filmmakers were able to accomplish with the budget they had.

The way the film tackles celebrity culture is far from nuanced, but its ability to poke fun at the behavior of wealthy people creates many amusing scenarios. The inclusion of wolves at a wedding proposal and the reaction to album sales make for some of the funniest scenes in the film. Looking deeply into how wealth and fame can affect someone’s psyche is far from the film’s mind; instead, it aims to provide an entertaining experience for its audience, and the film is all the better for it.

It may not have been the box office juggernaut it deserved to be, but Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is a staple in the comedy genre and will stand the test of time as the greatest comedy of the 21st century. Rarely do comedies achieve this level of excellence, as satire is a challenging genre to master, but this film succeeds in all the right ways. The cultural impact this movie has will influence films of the future, as it represents the pinnacle of comedy.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.