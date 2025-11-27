Netflix Users Have Just Days Left To Stream One of the Best War Movies of All Time

One of the best war movies to ever hit the silver screen is about to disappear from Netflix’s streaming library. The war genre has been one of the most important and enduring in cinema, dating all the way back to the silent era and exploring themes like heroism, sacrifice, and the human condition. There’s no shortage of great war films out there, and Netflix’s content catalog even boasts a few great streaming options, but a darkly comedic World War II masterpiece from Quentin Tarantino is about to disappear from the platform.

Netflix subscribers only have a few days left to stream Inglourious Basterds, Tarantino’s 2009 black comedy war film starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, Mélanie Laurent, and Mike Myers. The movie follows two intertwined plotlines during World War II in Nazi-occupied France – one about a squadron of Jewish-American soldiers tasked with killing and scalping Nazis, and the other about a Jewish woman seeking revenge after witnessing the murder of her family. The film is scheduled to leave Netflix on November 30th.

Inglourious Basterds Is a Groundbreaking War Film

Inglourious Basterds has been hailed as a “masterpiece” and as the “most perfect” film in Tarantino’s illustrious career, and it’s easy to see why. The movie hooks you right from the opening, a 20-minute-long sequence that is one of the most powerful, unforgettable, and masterfully crafted scenes in modern cinema. That opening sequence builds excruciating tension through a slow-paced conversation in a French dairy farmer’s home, introducing audiences to Waltz’s Academy Award-winning performance as the “terrifying yet charming Standartenführer Hans Landa and ultimately setting the darkly suspenseful tone for the rest of the film.

What follows after that opening scene is Tarantino’s revisionist fantasy of World War II, the movie using a combination of stylized violence, dark humor, and a complete disregard for historical accuracy in its approach to its historically sensitive subject, and it works surprisingly well. The movie is a classic Tarantino genre-blending thrill ride that perfectly balances intense dramatic moments with dark humor and self-aware comedy, and it features more than just a few memorable characters and scenes, including Pitt’s charismatic Lt. Aldo Raine.

The movie, which earned eight Oscar nominations and is “Certified Fresh: on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critic score, is even considered by Tarantino to be his best work. The filmmaker called the film his “masterpiece” in an interview on The Church of Tarantino podcast.

Where to Stream Inglourious Basterds After It Leaves Netflix?

Inglourious Basterds isn’t currently streaming outside of Netflix, meaning it just may well be heading off of streaming altogether. The film is available to rent or buy, and it’s still possible it could be added to a different streaming platform’s catalog in the near future.

