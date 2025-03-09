7 Best War Movies That Don’t Show Combat

The majority of war movies incorporate depictions of brutal combat, but the ones that don’t can be just as riveting. Films such as Saving Private Ryan, Dunkirk, Platoon, and Full Metal Jacket showcase the horrific sights on the battlefield, using violent scenes to express just how awful war really is. People often forget that war and some of the most terrible parts of it live far from the front lines. War impacts all facets of life, and violence isn’t needed to communicate the despicable nature of those bent on destroying others. In both recent years and decades past, movies detailing the horrors of war and the monsters who wage it without including any fighting sequences have made their mark, and viewers should give them a chance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These seven war movies show very little or no combat at all, but their lack of action doesn’t make them any less effective.

The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest is one of the most unique and disturbing war movies of recent memory. Directed by Jonathan Glazer and released in 2023, the film depicts the seemingly ordinary life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his family at their home adjacent to the death camp. Audiences never see the horror committed inside of Auschwitz, rather, it’s what can be heard that sends chills down one’s spine. Instead of a musical score, most of The Zone of Interest features the sound of the gas chambers, yells, and screams in the background as the apathetic family next door goes about their daily activities. This way, the movie forces viewers to imagine the atrocities and reckon with the fact that so many Germans knew of, yet cared little about, the genocide of Jewish and other marginalized people happening in their backyard. Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller deliver impressive performances as Höss and his wife Hedwig. The Zone of Interest is truly haunting despite its lack of on-screen violence, which evidences Glazer’s incredible skill as a filmmaker.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biopic Oppenheimer details the making of the world’s first atomic bomb from the perspective of its creator, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Based on American Prometheus, the 2005 biography about Oppenheimer, Nolan’s film chronicles the brilliant physicist’s life from his time at university to the period spent at Los Alamos working on the bomb to his post-World War II security hearings. A winner of seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Oppenheimer is forcefully led by Cillian Murphy’s outstanding portrayal of the titular man, while Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and numerous other stars are at the top of their game. Another aspect of Oppenheimer‘s greatness involves its willingness to critique its subject and refusal to glorify him. Since the majority of the film locks onto Robert’s point of view, the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed more than 100,000 Japanese civilians, are never shown. Even so, Oppenheimer effectively communicates the moral corruption behind the acts by highlighting Robert’s hypocrisy and the U.S. government’s callousness.

Schindler’s List

Easily ranking among Steven Spielberg’s best movies, Schindler’s List tells a harrowing tale about the Holocaust in Nazi-occupied Poland. The 1993 film, inspired by true events, centers on German industrialist Oskar Schindler’s endeavor to employ thousands of Polish -Jewish refugees at his factories in Kraków, saving them from deportation to concentration camps. Schindler undergoes a transformation from an unsympathetic member of the Nazi party to a hero who uses his position of power to help Jewish people during one of history’s darkest eras. Liam Neeson’s career-defining performance in the lead role is well supported by Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley, while Spielberg’s expert direction makes Schindler’s List captivating from start to finish. The movie contains no World War II combat, but it doesn’t shy away from the atrocious acts of genocide committed by the Nazis in death camps. Thus, Schindler’s List remains one of cinema’s most moving war films taking place away from the battlefield.

To Be or Not to Be

To Be or Not to Be‘s satirical take on World War II is a remarkable feat. The 1942 movie, helmed by Ernst Lubitsch, takes place in Nazi-occupied Poland and fixates on a pair of actors who scheme to stop a German spy from divulging a list of resistance fighters to the Nazis. A genuinely hilarious dark comedy, To Be or Not to Be is driven by the exceptional lead performances of Carole Lombard and Jack Benny, who portray a clever husband-and-wife duo never hesitating to ridicule the Nazis in their vicinity. Filmed and released during World War II, To Be or Not to Be was a bold work of cinema for its time, and it has aged beautifully. The film doesn’t rely on fighting to convey a message. Instead, To Be or Not to Be‘s power comes from its witty dialogue and savvy social commentary.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pan’s Labyrinth may not possess many qualities of the typical war movie, however, Guillermo del Toro’s work of art takes place in 1944, five years after the Spanish Civil War. The story at the heart of Pan’s Labyrinth follows a 10-year-old girl living with her cruel stepfather, a captain in the Spanish Army in Falangist Spain. Visited by a mythical faun one night, the young girl embarks on a journey in a fairytale-inspired reality during which she must survive a series of terrifying trials to claim royal status and escape her dismal life. Pan’s Labyrinth features plenty of violent and frightening visuals, depicting various twisted creatures and brutal killings. Still, audiences will not find traditional war combat in the film, as it represents the grimness of the era in a different manner. Eerie and deeply unsettling, Pan’s Labyrinth is a riveting viewing experience that’s hard to compare to any other title.

The Great Escape

1963’s The Great Escape exists among the numerous projects focusing on prisoners of war instead of the soldiers fighting on the front lines. In director John Sturges’ film, Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, and others star as a group of allied officers and soldiers who plan a daring escape from a German POW camp during World War II. Loosely based on true events, The Great Escape depicts minimal violence as its main characters devise their plot and deal with the Nazi personnel at the camp. The movie’s lack of action doesn’t render it a bore by any means. Alternatively, The Great Escape‘s lively acting performances, entertaining script, and even pacing make for an enjoyable watch.

Casablanca

Among the greatest romance and war films of all time, 1942’s Casablanca sets the entirety of its narrative away from the battlefield. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman headline the World War II-era project, portraying an American Expatriate and his ex-lover in the Vichy-controlled Moroccan city. Caught in a challenging debacle, Bogart’s character must decide whether to help his former flame and her current partner, a resistance leader, escape the Nazis. Casablanca‘s emotionally moving story features first-rate performances from the cast and a compelling script. Those looking for an engaging narrative about the tension and hard choices to be made during wartime without any on-screen combat or violence will love Casablanca.

All of these titles are available to rent, purchase, or stream across various platforms.